Legislation aimed at ensuring patients can access clearly marked emergency rooms in times of crisis cleared the Senate on Thursday after it was rushed through the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
The bill (S 2931) would require the state Department of Public Health to create new regulations on hospitals to ensure their emergency departments are clearly visible and reachable at all times.
The bill is a Public Health Committee rewrite of an earlier proposal, dubbed “Laura’s Law,” inspired by the 2016 death of Laura Levis outside a Somerville hospital after she could not find the entrance to the emergency room.
Her widower, Peter DeMarco, has been a vocal advocate in the years since asking Beacon Hill to intervene, calling Levis’ death “completely avoidable.”
Under the bill, the DPH would set standards for lighting, signs, wayfinding and security monitoring of emergency department entrances and create a working group to study patient access to care. The regulations would need to be set within a year after the COVID-19 state of emergency ends, according to a bill summary.
“This will save lives by providing clear and visible access to emergency rooms at all times,” sponsor Sen. Pat Jehlen of Somerville said during the Senate session Thursday.
Before the session, the Senate Ways and Means Committee voted with 16 members in support of advancing the bill.
Republican Sen. Ryan Fattman reserved his rights, while fellow Republican Sen. Dean Tran did not take action on the poll, according to a committee spokesperson.
