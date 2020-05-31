BOSTON -- Environmental groups are calling on the state to lift a ban on reusable plastic bags in grocery and retail stores that was meant to prevent spread of the coronavirus, arguing there is no scientific reason for the restrictions.
In a letter to the state regulators, the Conservation Law Foundation and other groups call for lifting the emergency rules and allowing consumers to use reusable bags. The groups are pressing to reinstitute local bans on disposable plastic bags, which were suspended amid the outbreak.
"Public health must always be the primary concern," said Kirstie Pecci, director of CLF's Zero Waste Project, in a statement. "However, the scientific community has made it clear that the risk of transmitting the virus by touching a bag or bottle is almost nonexistent."
Pecci said bringing back reusable grocery bags will "keep tons of plastic out of landfills or incinerators and stop it from further polluting our land and air."
The groups also called on the state to resume enforcement of the bottle bill, which requires retailers to accept returned beverage containers.
On Friday, the state Department of Environmental Protection said it plans to allow bottle and can redemptions to resume over the next month, with limits on the number of returns. The rules allow vending machine redemptions beginning June 5 and over-the-counter redemptions on June 19.
Environmental groups say lifting local bag bans and suspending the bottle deposit program has driven up costs for cities and towns even as their collections are decreasing amid the economic fallout of the virus.
"The influx of plastic bags and beverage containers into municipal recycling and disposal has increased costs for local governments at a time when they are already struggling with other burdens resulting from the pandemic," the groups wrote.
In March, Gov. Charlie Baker suspended plastic bag bans and redeemable bottle collections and banned reusable bags as part of a raft of executive orders aimed at preventing spread of the virus. At the time, many grocers were already prohibiting their employees from handling reusable bags, citing a risk of infection.
The food industry pushed for the temporary restrictions and argues that they should remain in place to protect workers.
"This isn't about the environment, it's about the health and safety of these workers," said Brian Houghton, senior vice president for governmental affairs and communications for the Massachusetts Food Association. "Why would we take the risk? This is a pandemic."
Nearly 140 Massachusetts communities -- including Salem, Gloucester, Newburyport and Haverhill -- have banned reusable plastic bags in retail stores and supermarkets.
Before the outbreak, lawmakers were considering a statewide ban on plastic bags that would allow retailers to charge a 10 cent fee for paper bags.
Americans throw away 100 billion plastic bags a year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. A typical bag takes 1,000 years to decompose.
The environmental groups said sending plastic bags, bottles and cans to landfills "is not an acceptable alternative" to recycling and reuse of the materials.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
