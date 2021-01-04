PEABODY — One out of every 468 Essex County residents died as a result of COVID-19 in 2020, one of the highest percentages of deaths in the state, the latest numbers show.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Peabody had the highest death toll from the virus, with 232 deaths as of Thursday – the highest in Essex County.
With hard-hit urban and diverse communities like Lynn, one of the first cities to be designated as a “hot spot” earlier this year, and Lawrence, the figures aren’t unexpected. A total of 1,683 people had died in Essex County due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, state officials reported.
That’s the second highest death toll by county in Massachusetts, which lost more than 12,000 residents in total.
The state’s most populous county, Middlesex, reported 2,718 deaths, Worcester County reported 1,506 deaths and Suffolk reported 1,369 deaths.
Nationally, one in 1,000 Americans had died as a result of the pandemic by December. It was a figure that startled some.
In Peabody, with a population of around 53,000, that figure is about 1 in 228. The city is home to five nursing homes, where both residents and workers have contracted the virus. The mayor, Ted Bettencourt, is recovering from it.
Some of the county’s largest cities have seen fewer deaths from the virus, both in numbers and as a percentage of the population.
Lawrence, with a population of 80,000, had 196 deaths and Lynn, with 95,000 residents, had 155 as of Thursday, according to the DPH spreadsheet. Haverhill showed 173 deaths.
Amesbury reported 43 deaths related to COVID-19 in 2020, while Newburyport recorded 28, according to the DPH. Salisbury reported nine deaths, while Rowley and Georgetown reported five each.
Elsewhere, Danvers had 133 deaths and Beverly reported 139 deaths. Marblehead reported 56 deaths, Topsfield reported 38, Middleton reported 12 deaths, Swampscott had 10 deaths and Ipswich recorded six.
Most, though not all, of the deaths have occurred among older populations and those in long-term care facilities — a fact that may be behind higher totals in communities including Amesbury – where 20 deaths were reported from COVID-19 at the Merrimack Valley Health Center on Maple Street in the past year – as well as Danvers and Beverly.
COVID-19 confirmed and probable deaths as of Dec. 31, 2020
Amesbury 43
Georgetown 5
Gloucester 31
Groveland <\\\\5
Haverhill 173
Ipswich 6
Lawrence 196
Merrimac <\\\\5
Newbury <\\\\5
Newburyport 28
Rowley 5
Salem 60
Salisbury 9
West Newbury <\\\\5
Source: State Department of Public Health
