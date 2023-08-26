HAVERHILL — Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger swore in 24 new correctional officers and promoted nine officers to sergeants during a Basic Training Academy graduation at Northern Essex Community College.
The new officers recently completed a 10-week academy that included training in department protocols and procedures, as well as training in deescalation, mental health, medical response, driving skills and physical fitness.
The training was conducted at the Sheriff’s Department Training Academy at NECC. The academy uses a mock housing unit and cells to provide scenario-based training to prepare officers for their work in corrections.
“We are very proud of these new officers for their willingness to serve in corrections, an undervalued and underappreciated arm of law enforcement,” Coppinger said in a release. “These men and women understand the job is not about punishment – it’s about helping justice-involved people find solutions and skills to help them succeed upon release.
“We welcome these new officers and are proud of them for completing this very difficult training,” the sheriff added. The graduation was Aug. 18.
The new officers are Andrew Blacker, Jean Fleurimond, Kayli Kotchian, Austin Parrotta, Aaron Blaisdell, Alex Garcia, Kelly Lycett, Reginald Pierre, Daniel Coulter, Hayden Hamilton, Colin McMahon, Louis-man Rezan, Elijah Day, Christian Hennigar, Ryan Muniz, Dario Sakaj, James DeGloria, Siji Idris, Jaden Nigro, Sean Smerczynski, Carlos Doubleday, Jager Ingham, Abel Nunez and Brian Wilson.
During the ceremony, nine officers were promoted: Sgt. George Arauz, Sgt. Sean Godding, Sgt. Isaac Mercer, Sgt. Meghan Coakley, Sgt. Brett Graham, Sgt. Anton Trubitsyn, Sgt. Mark Duquette, Sgt. Eric Hefner and Sgt. Daniel Tsoutsouris.
Also promoted during the ceremony were Jennifer Murphy to assistant superintendent of Women in Transition; Dimitri Flessas to classification caseworker; and Ivett LaFave to STAR navigator.
The Sheriff’s Department continues to hire officers. Applicants must be 19 by the time they start the Basic Training Academy.
The department offers paid training, a $2,500 sign-on bonus and up to $68,000 a year to start. For more information on the benefits or how to apply, visit www.workatessexsheriff.com.
