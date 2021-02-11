Valentine’s Day evokes images of red roses, heart-sharped sparkling jewelry and declarations of true love.
But as the holiday approaches, federal authorities want love seekers to think about something else: holding onto to your bank account.
Valentine’s Day, combined with isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic, have created ripe conditions for “online romance scams,” which authorities refer to as “confidence fraud.”
“In this type of fraud, scammers take advantage of people looking for companionship or romantic partners on dating websites, apps, chat rooms, and social networking sites with the sole goal of obtaining access to their financial or personal identifying information,” according to an alert issued this week by the Boston office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
These scammers are experts in what they do, spending hours honing skills and using the same scripts over and over to prey on victims. Sometimes, they even keep journals “to better understand how to manipulate and exploit” their targets, according to the FBI.
Nationally in 2020, romance scams reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center “resulted in one of the highest amounts of financial losses when compared to other online crimes.”
Last year, some 23,768 romance scam complaints were reported to the center. Financial losses associated with the complaints totaled $605 million, according to the FBI alert.
In Massachusetts, 361 victims reported financial losses topping $8 million. And in neighboring New Hampshire, $820,326 was scammed from 71 reported victims.
The FBI believes the losses are actually much higher “as many victims are hesitant to report being taken advantage of due to embarrassment, shame or humiliation.”
“The consequences of these scams are often financially and emotionally devastating to victims who rarely get their money back and may not have the ability to recover from the financial loss,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of FBI Boston.
“While we recognize that it may be embarrassing for victims to report this type of fraud, it is important to do so, so that the FBI and our law enforcement partners can do everything in our power to ensure these online impostors are held accountable,” Bonavolonta said.
Be very cautious of what you post online as “scammers can use that information against you.” Also, assume the scammers “are trolling the most reputable dating and social media sites,” according to the FBI.
If you suspect you are victim of a confidence scam, you can file a complaint with the FBI at ic3.gov.
AVOIDING ONLINE ROMANCE SCAMMERS
Remember scammers can use details shared on social media and dating sites to better understand and target you.
Research the person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if the image, name or details have been used elsewhere.
Go slowly and ask lots of questions.
Beware if the individual seems too perfect or quickly asks you to communicate “offline.”
Beware if the individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family.
Beware if the individual claims to be working and living far away, whether it’s on the other side of the country or overseas.
Beware if the individual promises to meet in person, but then always cancels because of some emergency.
Beware if you’re asked to send inappropriate photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you.
Never send money to anyone you don’t know personally.
Never help anyone move money through your own account or someone else’s. You could become an unwitting money mule for the perpetrator helping to carry out other theft and fraud schemes.
Source: FBI Boston
