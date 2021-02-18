BOSTON — The ongoing economic toll of the pandemic has seen a surge in requests for food stamps and other programs in the past year.
Hundreds of thousands of workers remain unemployed in Massachusetts amid a sluggish economy and government restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, and that has record numbers of families struggling to pay bills and put food on the table.
At least 888,564 people in the state received food assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in October, according to the latest data from the state Department of Transitional Assistance.
That's an increase of about 7,000 people from the previous month and nearly 125,000 more than the number of people receiving food stamps in October 2019.
Food bank operators say demand has skyrocketed amid the economic turmoil created by the pandemic, and it shows no sign of subsiding.
"We've seen a tremendous increase in the number of people being helped by our pantries," said Amy Pessia, executive director of the Merrimack Valley Food Bank, which also delivers food directly to needy families. "And we anticipate the need for supplemental food to continue as people recover from the pandemic."
Pessia said food pantries are often a source of supplemental nutrition for people who receive food stamps and other benefits.
Massachusetts is one of the states hardest hit by the pandemic, with 533,024 COVID-19 infections as of Wednesday and 15,312 deaths.
State leaders have responded to demand for food assistance by making it easier for people to receive benefits and pumping more money into food programs.
Gov. Charlie Baker's administration has diverted tens of millions of dollars in pandemic relief over the past year to prop up overburdened regional food banks. The state also has been delivering emergency meals directly to families.
Those receiving SNAP benefits must fall within certain income guidelines. If qualified, a family of four can get up to $646 a month, though the average family only gets about $208.
Last month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order increasing federal food assistance for about 12 million people who use SNAP and other programs aimed at families with school-age children.
Food stamp recipients will see monthly benefits increase by 15% beginning this month through the end of June.
Biden's order also included a 15% increase for the pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program for families of needy students who normally receive meals at school.
In addition, Biden tucked more money for food programs into his proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which is expected to be taken up by Congress next week.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
