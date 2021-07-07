BOSTON — Tests of surface water found a toxic brew of “forever chemicals” in the state’s major rivers and tributaries, environmental officials said Tuesday.
The tests, conducted last fall by the U.S. Geological Survey, found per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in each of the 27 rivers and brooks sampled for the substances, which have been used to make products from frying pans to firefighting foam.
In many cases, levels exceeded the state’s standard for drinking water of 20 parts per trillion.
“We know that these compounds are ubiquitous, based on surface water sampling in other states, so it’s unfortunately not a surprise that we detected PFAS in all of the rivers,” Stephanie Cooper, deputy commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Protection, said during a livestreamed hearing.
Despite the prevalence of the compounds, Cooper said tests of drinking water sources along the Merrimack River and its tributaries didn’t exceed the state’s limit.
“The point is that the drinking water does not have PFAS at levels of concern,” she said. “That is really good news.”
An estimated 600,000 people get drinking water from the Merrimack.
For the PFAS survey, water samples were drawn from 64 locations near wastewater treatment plants and industrial sites in close proximity to the rivers, Cooper said.
Tests for two dozen PFAS compounds at 43 locations exceeded the state’s 20 ppt standard for drinking water. At least 15 rivers had levels exceeding 50 ppt.
The highest levels were detected in the Shawsheen River, with contamination exceeding 100 ppt for some compounds.
Tests of the Merrimack River detected levels from 9 to 35 ppt.
The tests were conducted upriver and downriver from the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District’s and Lowell’s wastewater treatment plants, both of which discharge treated effluent into the river.
But Cooper said it’s not clear how much PFAS contamination is coming from the treatment plants.
It could also be coming from industrial sites.
The compounds used to make products from rain coats to upholstery have been dubbed “forever chemicals” because they accumulate in the human body and can take thousands of years to degrade.
Research has found potential links to illnesses such as kidney cancer and high cholesterol, as well as complications in pregnancies.
Dozens of states are weighing proposals to eliminate PFAS in food packaging, firefighting foam and other products, in addition to setting limits on the amount of contaminants found in water.
New Hampshire set limits on four PFAS chemicals in public drinking water supplies, from 12 to 15 ppt. Its limits went into effect in 2019.
There are no federal standards for PFAS in drinking water, but guidelines set a combined limit of 70 ppt.
MassDEP requires drinking water systems to test for PFAS under rules that went into effect this year. The state requires a plan to remove the contamination if tests for any of six types of PFAS exceed concentrations of 20 ppt.
More than two dozen communities have drinking water systems that exceed those levels and are working with regulators to remove the contamination, the state agency said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported last year that research has also detected PFAS in a variety of foods, including produce, meats and seafood.
Cooper said MassDEP plans to test fish to determine if PFAS is contaminating seafood stocks. A similar testing program for mercury in fish harvested off the New England coast in the 1990s led to stepped-up federal and state restrictions.
Dr. Laurel Schaider, a research scientist at Silent Spring Institute, said because there are no treatments or medically approved way to remove PFAS contamination from people’s bodies, the focus has to be on reducing exposure.
“The legacy PFAS contaminants stay in our bodies for years, unfortunately,” she told the panel. “There’s really no way to remove it from your body.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
