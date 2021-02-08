Former Democratic state senator launches campaign for governor      

Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. High 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.