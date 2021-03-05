BOSTON — Police officers, firefighters and other public sector workers on the front lines of the state's pandemic response could be eligible for up to three years worth of credit toward their retirement under a new bipartisan proposal.
The legislation, which has picked up nearly 75 sponsors in the state Legislature, would provide the benefits to any state, county or municipal worker who was "required to work at their respective worksites or any other worksite outside of their personal residence" during the state of emergency from March 10 through Dec. 31, 2020, including employees of state-run colleges and universities.
Backers of the proposal say it is a way of recognizing the risks that police, firefighters and other public sector workers have taken on the job during the pandemic.
"These are the people who were on the front lines, who didn't have the luxury of sheltering at home," said Jim Durkin, legislative director for the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents 35,000 government workers. "They had to show up for work every day and risk exposure to the virus for themselves and their families."
Under the proposal, the three years worth of credit could be used immediately or banked toward an employee's retirement. State and local retirement boards would be required to notify beneficiaries that they qualify for the credits.
"This is essentially a credit that goes to the individual and could be used anytime throughout their career," Durkin said.
Lawmakers in the previous session pushed for time-and-a-half "hazard pay" for municipal workers who remained on the job during the pandemic, but the proposal failed to gain enough support.
"This is another approach to try to reward these workers without having to allocate a significant portion of money and resources," Durkin said.
The proposal, filed by Sen. Nick Collins, D-Boston and Reps. Jon Zlotnik, D-Gardner, and John Velis, D-Westfield, is also backed by several police unions and associations, including the Massachusetts Chiefs of Probation Officers Association and Massachusetts Coalition of Police.
In a statement, MassCOP called the proposal an "important recognition of the many public sector workers who provided critical front-line and emergency services across the commonwealth during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, who is vice chair of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development, is among those who support the proposal. She said measure is one of several in the current session aimed recognizing the contribution of front-line workers.
"This is about helping these essential workers, these folks who were here for us when we needed them," she said. "It's a recognition of their public service."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
