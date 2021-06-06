WORCESTER (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been made for a Massachusetts police officer who drowned trying to save a teenager, who also died.
Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia will be laid to rest Thursday at St. John’s Cemetery in Worcester, following a Mass at St. John’s Church. The wake will be at the church on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old Familia was one of five officers who entered the water at Green Hill Park on Friday afternoon to try and save a drowning teenager, identified by his family as Troy Love, of Virginia.
Familia and the 14-year-old teen were later located by divers and rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The teen hasn’t been identified by police, but family members said his name was Troy Love.
Familia was a five-year police department veteran. He was born in La Vega, Dominican Republic, and moved to Worcester as a young boy, according to his obituary.
He graduated from the city’s Doherty Memorial High School in 2001, attended Quinsigamond Community College and was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College.
Familia leaves a wife and two teenage children. City and state officials have ordered flags flown at half-staff in his honor.
