BOSTON -- Voters head to the polls Tuesday to pick a president and U.S. Senator, and to decide two ballot questions along with a host of state races, capping off a contentious campaign that has played out against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak.
Secretary of State William Galvin predicts overall turnout will exceed 3.6 million, upwards of 300,000 votes more than were cast in the 2016 presidential election. Of those, more than 1.3 million ballots are expected to be cast on Tuesday.
More than half of the state’s 4.8 million voters have already cast ballots in early voting or by mail, Galvin said at a Monday briefing.
"We've seen a lot of activity from voters who have not had particularly active histories, and a tremendous uptick in interest from areas of the state where we generally don't see that," Galvin said. "And the number of inactive voters has actually declined, which again suggests a heavy level of interest."
As of Monday, more than 2.3 million ballots were already cast. Nearly 60% of those had been mailed. The others -- nearly 1 million -- were cast during the two-week, in-person early voting period that wrapped up Friday.
Nationally the election will determine whether President Donald Trump wins another four-year term or is upset by Democrat Joe Biden, who is leading in the polls. Republicans are hoping to hold onto their majority in the U.S. Senate, while Democrats are seeking to expand their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
There are also 11 governor's races to be decided, including in New Hampshire, where Republican Gov. Chris Sununu faces a challenge from Democratic state Sen. Dan Feltes.
Galvin said a record-setting turnout is driven, in part, by interest in the presidential race as well as changes to laws making it easier to cast a ballot.
Massachusetts is one of a number of states that substantially increased mail-in voting options to avoid overcrowding at the polls amid concerns about the coronavirus. Cities and towns also provided 14 days of early voting allowing people to cast ballots in person.
Local election clerks can accept postmarked ballots up to three days after Nov. 3, under state election laws. They cannot begin tallying votes until the polls close on Tuesday. Because of that, Galvin said it is possible the outcome of legislative races could be delayed if the vote from Tuesday's balloting is too close to call.
Galvin also sought to ease fears of Election Day interference by those who've vowed to "monitor" the election for possible fraud. He said a police officer will be posted at every local polling site across the state. Trump has repeatedly encouraged supporters to watch the polls for signs of illegal activity.
"If there is any effort to disrupt the polls tomorrow, whether it's drive-by caravans or anything else, we will insist that law enforcement take action immediately to ensure that polls remain accessible," Galvin said. "We hope that won't be necessary, and I don't believe it will."
More than 95 million Americans have voted so far, surpassing all early ballots cast in the 2016 polls, according to published reports.
Polls on Tuesday will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information: https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
