BOSTON -- Secretary of State Bill Galvin says voters should return mail-in ballots for the upcoming primary election by dropping them off in person, amid concerns that the Postal Service may not be able to deliver all the ballots on time.
Galvin, who oversees the state elections, said physically delivering ballots to a secure dropbox or local elections office is the best way to ensure it gets counted in the Sept. 1 primary. Under current law, mailed-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
"If you are able to do so, the best way to ensure that your ballot is counted is to deliver it in person," Galvin said in a statement.
The state has set up nearly 200 drop boxes where ballots can be securely deposited and tracked online. Galvin says voters can also cast ballots in person on Election Day and during the week-long early voting period, which got underway Saturday.
Galvin's recommendation comes amid growing concern that a deluge of ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm the Postal Service. Massachusetts is one of 46 states that was warned by the post office that it cannot ensure all ballots cast by mail for the November election will meet its deadlines.
Nearly 1 million people -- roughly a quarter of the state's registered voters -- applied for mail-in ballots for the primary and general elections, according to Galvin’s office. About 150,000 people have already voted in the primary.
On Monday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a congressional committee he is delaying any cost-cutting measures that could affect service. The embattled postal chief told lawmakers he was committed to "delivering the nation's ballots securely and on time."
Concerns about voter disenfranchisement from uncounted ballots prompted a lawsuit in the hotly contested Democratic primary race to succeed outgoing Rep. Joe Kennedy III, which is being considered by the state's highest court.
Democrat Becky Grossman, who is among a crowded field of candidates, wants the Supreme Judicial Court to extend the deadline for accepting mail-in ballots for the Sept. 1 primary by 10 days to give voters more time. The court held an emergency hearing in the case Monday.
Galvin, who is is named in the lawsuit, says extending the timeline will affect the state's ability to send out ballots to military and overseas voters for the November election, and leave state and local election officials with little time to deal with potential recounts, among other complications.
Meanwhile, the state's other elected leaders are also raising alarms that ballots cast by mail might not be counted.
House Speaker Robert DeLeo, D-Winthrop, and House Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, sent a letter to congressional leaders this week asking for assurance that the U.S. Postal Service has enough funding to handle the anticipated influx of mail-in ballots for November's general election.
"All voters deserve the opportunity to safely cast a ballot by mail this fall, and they should be able to do so with assurances that their ballot will actually be delivered in time for their vote to count," read the letter, signed by dozens of lawmakers.
Democrats suggest the warning from the Postal Service and recent cost-cutting policies are an attempt by Republican President Donald Trump to derail mail-in balloting and sway the election. Trump, meanwhile, says expanded mail-in voting is a strategy by Democrats to "steal" the election.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
