Gas heater fire does $250K damage to Essex restaurant

ESSEX — A ceiling mounted gas heater left on after Essex Seafood closed Sunday night sparked a fire that caused an estimated $250,000 worth of damage, fire officials said.
"Thankfully no one was injured but there is extensive damage to the restaurant building. We will keep you updated with next steps," was posted on the Facebook page of Essex Seafood, 143 Eastern Ave., Monday morning.
The fire was caused by a 15- to 20-year-old ceiling mounted gas heater left on after closing, according to a report released by Essex Fire Chief Daniel M. Doucette and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.
The fire started in the ceiling over the main counter, where the gas heater was located, Doucette said Monday.
"There was damage to the equipment in the restaurant and contents of the fish market and kitchen area," he said.
Firefighters from Hamilton, Manchester, Gloucester, Ipswich and Wenham worked to put out the fire, which was reported at 10:58 p.m. The Rockport Fire Department was called to cover the Essex fire station along a separate crew of Wenham firefighters.
"The fire went up through the ceiling and under the roof," Doucette said. "There were a lot of roof lines due to the many additions that were built over the years, so it was hard to get to."
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the restaurant and by 2 a.m. Monday, firefighters cleared the area.
"We want to send a very heartfelt thank you for the amazing response by the Essex Fire Department, Essex Police Department, and everyone else involved, including the surrounding towns fire and safety crews," the restaurant's post said.
Essex Seafood was open Sunday, Mother's Day, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for take-out orders only.
Members of the Lane family, who have owned the restaurant for about 22 years, declined to comment for this story.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
