Gloucester musician gets grant to explore lost art of Jewish violin

GLOUCESTER — While cooped up in her home during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Abigale Reisman did not let her beloved instrument go out of tune.
“I have had a lot of time to really think about the direction I want to go in as a musician,” the Lanesville resident said Wednesday.
With aspirations of recording a series of videos exploring the treasures of the Jewish violin that had been lost over time, Reisman is one of 24 musicians to receive funding from Cambridge-based Club Passim’s 2020 Iguana Music Fund.
“With musicians unable to perform in traditional settings, the Iguana Fund is needed now more than ever,” said Abby Altman, club manager at Passim. “Artists are looking to make the best of these times by focusing on home recording, new solo albums, and providing high-quality online content. We are confident these grants will not only help the individual recipients, but impact communities across New England as a whole.”
Former grant recipients include singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell, poet Oompa, and multigenre band Lake Street Dive.
For 13 years, Reisman has been learning and performing the klezmer fiddle — a genre of fiddle music rooted in Jewish villages of Eastern Europe.
“The klezmer fiddle has such depth, endless depth of style and techniques and musicality that can be difficult to learn if you are just looking on the pate at tunes and reading charts,” she said.
Reisman’s project aims to do an artistic interpretation of original klezmer fiddle performances that were captured on 78-rpm records. The project will include two video recordings that capture the details of the instrument that were lost due to the Holocaust and immigration.
“There is so much gold there and I want to get it out there more and I want to create a video format so people can see what I am doing with my hands and how I am creating these gestures that are so incredible that were almost lost,” she explained.
The grant money will go toward hiring a videographer for recordings and editing, the mixing of the two recordings, and three musicians.
In addition to being a violinist, Reisman is a composer, improviser and educator.
After earning her bachelor’s degree in classical violin performance at The Manhattan School of Music, she would go on to receive her master’s degree in contemporary improvisation at The New England Conservatory.
Reisman is co-founder of Thread Ensemble, an experimental trio that creates music out of interaction with their audiences, and a composer, arranger and performer in the International Jewish Music Festival award-winning band Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band. She has toured the world, performing klezmer, classical, pop and experimental music.
Reisman has had the privilege to share the stage with great musicians such as Father John Misty, David Krakauer, Amanda Palmer, Jeffery Zeigler, Sarah Jarosz, Hankus Netsky, The Ballroom Thieves and Anthony Coleman.
She is also a member of Tredici Bacci, which was featured in Rolling Stone’s “10 Artists You need to Know: November 2016.”
With a depth of experience and a vision for where she wants to take her career, Reisman is certain that this project funded by Passim is only the beginning.
“I hope to expand it to include other professional klezmer violinists as public interest is piqued by this first drop of videos,” Reisman said.
MORE ON THE WEB
Some Abigale examples of Reisman's work: Reisman made several albums with Ezekiel's Wheels Klezmer Band. The most recent is album can be found at https://ewklezmer.bandcamp.com/album/the-thread.
More of her experimental music work in the non-klez genre includes Thread Ensemble at http://www.threadensemble.com/.
She is also a part of Tredici Bacci. http://bit.ly/3oagaH1
