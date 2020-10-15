BOSTON — The fight over Question 2 is about to get more heated following a decision by the state’s Republican Party to oppose ranked choice voting.
Last week, the Republican State Committee voted unanimously to oppose a question on the ballot Nov. 3 that would replace the state’s “winner take all” election system with ranked choice voting.
MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons said switching to ranked choice would do away with a “tried-and-true system of ‘one person, one vote.’”
“Ranked choice means no choice,” Lyons said. “The proposal seeks to turn losers into winners, and unnecessarily complicate our electoral process.”
It’s not clear whether the party’s decision to get involved would dramatically change the dynamics of a ballot fight that has been lopsided so far.
The No Ranked Choice Voting Committee has raised about $3,000 as of Sept. 15, according to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance. Until now, the only vocal opponents were a handful of GOP town committees that signed on to the No on 2 campaign. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, the party’s moderate standard bearer, hasn’t taken a formal position.
Meanwhile, donors from outside the state have poured millions of dollars into the Yes on 2 campaign to fund ads touting the benefits of ranked choice voting. If approved, the ballot question would change how Massachusetts voters select congressional, state and municipal leaders.
Under a ranked choice system, voters rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the last-place candidate is removed from the running and votes for that candidate are redistributed based on their supporters’ second choices. This “instant runoff” process repeats until one candidate has picked up more than 50% of the vote.
The resolution approved by the state GOP’s governing committee stated that ranked choice is an “unnecessarily confusing voting system that has been shown to result in a disproportionate number of ‘spoiled’ ballots” and “raises the potential for rigging and gaming elections.”
It noted that the state’s constitution requires “the person having the highest number of votes shall be deemed and declared to be elected.”
Amy Carnevale, a GOP state committeewoman from Marblehead who proposed the resolution, said ranked choice would make elections “confusing and complicated” and wouldn’t necessarily mean the most popular candidate would win.
“In fact, the candidate who receives the most votes on the first ballot could end up not being the person selected,” she said.
Carnevale said another concern for GOP leaders is an influx of outside spending to the Yes on 2 campaign from liberal groups and wealthy financiers.Backers of Question 2 push back on claims that the initiative is being driven by outsiders, pointing out that the homespun campaign has drawn on support from thousands of contributors from within the state. The effort is also supported by Republicans, including former Gov. Bill Weld.
Jim Henderson, chairman of the Yes on 2 campaign, said ranked choice voting will ensure that winning candidates have broad support. He said the system gives voters the option of multiple choices in a crowded primary or general election.
“Ranked choice is a nonpartisan change to the voting system,” he said. “The goal is simply to reflect the majority of the community in elections.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
