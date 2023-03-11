BOSTON — Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has opened the application period for her office’s summer jobs grant program for young people across Massachusetts.
The Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Program enables young people to have a direct impact in their communities by working in jobs that promote good nutrition, physical fitness and healthy living.
The program requires that applicants provide professional development opportunities for their youth employees. The grants are funded with money from settlements reached by the Attorney General’s Office and will be available for organizations to hire young people for jobs that focus on health and wellness.
“The Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Program offers young people an opportunity to contribute to their community while furthering their own health and well-being,” Campbell said in a release. “Our office is excited to continue to deploy settlement funds in support of our young people through this time-tested and successful grant program.”
Last year, the office awarded more than $260,000 in grants to 70 organizations across the state. As part of the program, the Attorney General’s Community Engagement Division provided webinars and in-person training on workers rights to teens employed through the grant program.
Programs that received the funding in the past include those that:
Collaborated on a public health project focusing on food justice;
Assisted as a coach, team leader or mentor with a sports or physical fitness program designed for youths;
Fostered a green environment by planting trees, building and maintaining community gardens, and installing art murals;
Provided sailing instructors for a summer youth program; and
Activities that addressed access to health care and/or the management and prevention of chronic diseases among youths.
The Attorney General’s Office will issue grants to municipalities, other government offices, quasi-public entities and nonprofit organizations in the state.
Nonprofit applicants must be in full compliance with statutory requirements for annual filings with the Non-Profit Organizations and Public Charities Division. Grant recipients must pay youths a minimum wage of $15 per hour. The office will prioritize applicants who use the grant funding to create youth jobs that advance public health in low-income communities.
Grant awards will fund youth employment from July 3 through Sept. 1. Interested applicants can visit the Attorney General’s Office website for more information and application instructions. Applications must be received April 7 at 5 p.m.
