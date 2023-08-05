SOUTH HAMILTON — Runners will take to the trails Aug. 19 for the Essex County Greenbelt Association’s 15th annual Trail Run.
The race, held at Greenbelt’s Vineyard Hill Reservation, offers 5K or 10K courses that climb Vineyard Hill, pass through sections of Bradley Palmer State Park and the Bay Circuit Trail, and cross scenic Shaw Field.
The race starts at 9 a.m. from 656 Asbury St. in South Hamilton. Registration ($40 for nonmembers and $30 for members) includes giveaways, post-race refreshments, and awards for each men’s, women’s and nonbinary age group.
Runners can find more information and preregister by Aug. 15 at ecga.org/greenbeltruns or register on race day between 7 and 8:30 a.m.
Greenbelt welcomes runners of all levels to join this race to benefit local land conservation.
