BOSTON -- A coalition of unions, community groups and faith groups is calling on Beacon Hill to ratchet up taxes on corporations and the state’s wealthiest to support the recovery from the economic impact of the coronavirus.
During a virtual meeting with lawmakers Thursday, members of the group Raise Up Massachusetts and the North Shore Labor Council said the economic fallout of the outbreak continues to impact low-income families.
The advocates suggested lawmakers increase taxes on corporations and wealthy shareholders to drum up money that will offset budget cuts and provide pandemic relief.
"Businesses should be expected to contribute more to support the communities they are profiting from," said Helina Fontes, a Lynn-based mental health advocate.
Increasing the tax on corporate profits from 8% to 9.5%, advocates say, could generate another $450 million to $525 million a year for the state’s coffers.
The groups also want the state to tax a portion of profits that corporations store away in offshore "tax havens" and increase the 5% state tax rate on "unearned income" for shareholders and other high-income individuals.
The advocates say corporations have made record profits during the pandemic, and wealthy shareholders have used loopholes, tax breaks and weak corporate disclosure laws to avoid paying their fair share of taxes.
Advocates told North Shore area lawmakers who participated in the briefing, including Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn and Rep. Lori Ehrlich, D-Marblehead, that with unemployment benefits running out and the state’s eviction moratorium set to expire this month, state leaders shouldn't be considering deep cuts.
"That's the worst thing for our economy," said Phineas Baxandall, a senior policy analyst with the left-leaning Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, which is advocating for tax increases. "It would suck the lifeblood out of our economy."
House and Senate leaders are tied up in closed-door negotiations on the state's nearly $45 billion budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. The state is running on a three-month, $16.5 billion interim budget that expires at the end of October.
The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation predicts the state will see a $6 billion drop in tax revenues this fiscal year, which could sink further depending on how long people are out of work or if a second wave of COVID-19 infections prompts the state to rollback its reopening plans.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, and House Speaker Robert DeLeo, D-Winthrop, have both suggested tax increases may be needed to offset the impact.
Liberal economists have also pushed plans on Beacon Hill to increase the state's personal income tax rate, which finally dropped to 5% this year nearly two decades after voters approved cutting the rate.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has repeatedly said he would not consider raising taxes amid the pandemic.
Republican lawmakers are also cool to the idea of increasing corporate taxes.
"We should be looking at cutting wasteful state spending, not increasing taxes," said Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown. "And these corporations will just find some other way to hide their money."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
