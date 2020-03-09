Gun violence prevention advocate announces run for Congress

BEVERLY – The co-founder of the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, Angus McQuilken, kicked off his campaign for the 6th Congressional District seat over the weekend at his campaign headquarters in Beverly.
McQuilken, a Democrat who lives in Topsfield, announced his intention to run for the seat this past November, to unseat incumbent Congressman Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat. Moulton, a veteran who was elected to Congress in 2014, ran for the Democratic nomination for president last year until dropping out of the race.
In a press release, McQuilken identified six priorities for the district, including working to prevent gun violence, acting on the climate crisis, investing in transportation, ensuring healthcare access and coverage, strengthening the local economy, and restoring higher education affordability.
McQuilken, 50, co-founded the gun violence prevention group after the mass shooting of children and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
From 2008-17 McQuilken served on the leadership team for the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, the agency charged with implementing Gov. Deval Patrick’s Life Sciences Initiative. He previously served as vice president for public affairs for Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, and as deputy communications director for the Democratic National Convention Committee. He earlier served as Chief of Staff to state Sen. Cheryl Jacques, the first openly LGBTQ state senator in Massachusetts. He currently works as a business development executive for the life sciences practice at a global AmLaw 100 law firm. A graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, McQuilken has been a long-time instructor of communications at Lasell University in Newton.
In the release, McQuilken said, “I'm running for Congress because there is work to do, and we need a leader who can get results. On the issues that impact our and our families' health, safety and economic security, too little progress is being made in Washington, D.C. We need leaders that will not take 'no' for an answer on meaningful and effective national gun laws, that will act with urgency on the climate crisis, and that will ensure that high-quality healthcare is affordable and accessible to all. We need to invest in safe, reliable transportation options, in the affordability of higher education for our young people, and in innovation to keep our economy strong. These are my six priorities for the 6th congressional district.”
Besides McQuilken on the Democratic side, Jamie Zahlaway Belsito of Topsfield and D. Nathaniel Mulcahy of Rockport have pulled nomination papers to challenge Moulton.
Two Republicans who plan to run are Carlos Armando Hernandez of Saugus, who ran as a write-in candidate for Congress in 2018, and John Paul Moran of Billerica.
Rockport carpenter Christopher Fisher has said he has wanted to run as an independent, but there was no campaign committee listed for him on the Federal Election Commission's website.
On the web: www.angusforcongress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.