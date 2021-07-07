GLOUCESTER — A harbormaster employee said she is resigning from her position, in part, due to actions of the mayor.
Administrative Assistant Christen Fleming informed her boss, Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro, that she will be resigning due to a conflict with Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
Ciarametaro told the Gloucester Daily Times newspaper that Fleming cited “the further retaliation, malice and slander by the mayor.”
Fleming declined to comment.
Ciarametaro added that Fleming, who was part time when she gave notice of her resignation, had been planning on being brought on full time when allegations the mayor made about her previous employment resurfaced through social media.
In late June, the mayor posted a summary of an outside investigator’s findings and recommendations on the mayor’s behavior on her official Facebook page. That summary, prepared by the city’s outside attorney, names Fleming.
Fleming has agreed to stay on part time until Ciarametaro finds a full-time replacement.
