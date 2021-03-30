Haverhill superintendent gets 3-year contract, $25K pay hike

HAVERHILL — School Superintendent Margaret Marotta has received a new contract that will boost her annual salary from $198,000 to $223,000 over the next three years.
The contract includes other financial benefits totaling more than $12,000 per year, said members of the School Committee, which approved the contract.
The three-year deal means unless Marotta leaves Haverhill for another job or is fired, she will continue to lead the city's schools until at least June 2024.
Marotta is in her third year as Haverhill superintendent. Her current three-year contract expires June 30. Her new contract, unanimously approved by the committee, goes into effect July 1.
The new contract calls for Marotta's annual base salary to increase, in increments over three years, from $213,680 to $223,000. That represents a total increase of 4.3% over the three years.
Marotta would have received a base salary of $198,000 in this third year of her current contract, but that number was boosted as part of the new deal.
School Committeeman Rich Rosa said the $15,680 difference between the $198,000 figure and Marotta's current base salary of $213,680 represents a 4% performance bonus that she did not receive last year and a 4% performance bonus she received in the current year. Rosa led a contract negotiation team that included Mayor James Fiorentini and Committeeman Scott Wood Jr.
Other financial benefits Marotta receives in the new contract include: $4,000 per year because she holds a doctoral degree; a $6,000 annual travel allowance; $1,800 per year for a cell phone; and an annual stipend of 3% of her annual base salary toward the purchase of a private retirement plan.
During a discussion at the committee's meeting Thursday, Rosa said much effort was put into determining what would be a fair and competitive salary.
"To be confident that we were both being fair and being responsible with taxpayer dollars, I went ahead and filed Freedom of Information requests with 11 different school districts to get their superintendent contracts," he said, noting those districts are similar to Haverhill.
Wood said neither side is completely happy with the contract — the district probably would have liked less of a pay increase while Marotta likely desired a greater increase.
"I know the percentage increases are significant when people see those, but they are in line and some of that takes into account two years of contractual bonuses (from the prior contract) that we never addressed," Wood said.
Rosa said although it appears there is a big jump in salary, Marotta's new contract blended in contractual bonuses that were part of her prior contract.
The contract is essentially a three-year extension starting July 1, however, it is retroactive to July 1, 2020, because the committee rolled in contractual obligations in Marotta's current contract related to her bonuses, Rosa said.
The new agreement does not include performance bonuses.
Rosa said the new contract includes an annual $4,000 stipend (beginning July 1) for holding a doctoral degree, which he said is in line with superintendent contracts from other districts reviewed by the School Committee.
The new contract's annual travel allowance of $6,000 is an increase of $1,000 from her current contract. The $150 per-month figure in the new contract for a cell phone is a $50 increase from her current contract.
The city will also reimburse Marotta for expenses such as membership in the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents and the cost of transportation and attendance at appropriate state and national meetings and conferences.
Marotta is eligible to participate in the same health and other insurance benefits provided to other employees of the district. She is entitled to five weeks paid vacation each year, five days bereavement leave, four personal days and 15 sick days, which may be accumulated up to a maximum of 125 days. There is no sick leave buyback and no cashing out of unused vacation time.
Rosa said other superintendent contracts he reviewed included cashouts of unused vacation time.
