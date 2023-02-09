BOSTON — The Healey-Driscoll administration announced on Wednesday the appointment of seven members to the Veterans’ Homes Council.
The council, established through a 2022 law aimed at strengthening the governance of veterans services in the state, is an advisory body that makes recommendations to the secretary of veterans’ services to ensure the health, well-being and safety of residents of state-operated veterans’ homes, according to a news release.
“The Veterans’ Homes Council will play a critical role in ensuring that we are providing the care that our veterans need and deserve,” Gov. Maura Healey said in the release.
“These seven appointees have an intimate understanding of the complex needs of veterans, including access to health care, mental health care, housing and food assistance,” Healey said. “Our administration is grateful to the Legislature and our teams at the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and Department of Veterans’ Services for their hard work to create this important council.”
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll also commented on the appointments.
“As the proud daughter of a Navy veteran, I understand how important it is that our veterans receive comprehensive services and care,” Driscoll said. “This council will be critical for ensuring that families can trust that their loved ones are being well cared for in our veterans homes and that their health, safety and well-being are protected.”
The council’s responsibilities include recommending improvements and policies for veterans’ homes to the secretary of veterans’ services, submitting recommendations for appointments and removal of veterans’ homes superintendents, and developing an annual report reviewing the veterans’ homes demographics, finances, staffing levels, efficacy, equity and resident well-being, the release said.
“We are pleased to reach this important milestone in the implementation of Chapter 144 and appreciate the valuable perspective that today’s appointees will bring to the Veterans’ Homes Council,” said acting Secretary of Health and Human Services Mary Beckman.
“The council will contribute meaningfully to ensuring that the commonwealth’s veterans’ homes provide high- quality care and support the health, safety and well-being of our veterans,” she said.
Council appointees include four people appointed by Healey and three appointed by Beckman.
Healey’s appointments:
Ziven Drake
Ziven Drake is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served as a crew chief in tactical aircraft maintenance. She is a member of Piledrivers Local 56. Drake serves as assistant executive director of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Apprenticeship Training Fund.
Retired Marine Lt. Col. Mike Dunford
Dunford was a Reserve officer and served as the chief human resources officer and senior vice president of human resources for Covidien. He is an active member of the business community and a veteran advocate focused on employment, food security, homelessness, case management and outreach. Dunford also serves as president of the Cape & Islands Veteran Outreach Center.
Retired Army Col. Andrea Gayle-Bennett
Gayle-Bennett also served as a brigadier general and as a member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard for more than 35 years, including as a chief physician assistant and battalion surgeon. Gayle-Bennett serves on the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, the Governor’s Advisory Council on Veterans’ Services, the North Shore Community College board of trustees, and is corporate secretary for the Veteran Business Owners Initiative.
Michael Jefferson
Jefferson, a Marine Corps veteran, is president of Somerville IAFF Local 76 and founder of the Fraternal Order of Firefighter Military Veterans. He is also a member and director of the member assistance program for the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts.
Beckman’s appointments:
Dr. Louis Chow
Chow is the senior director of network development and training institute at Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Mass General Hospital program. He is a clinical psychologist, assistant in psychology at MGH, instructor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, and a specialist in treating veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other invisible wounds of war. Chow has overseen the education and training of thousands of clinicians and health professionals across the state seeking to care for veterans affected by war.
Tony Francis
Francis serves as the president and CEO of Edgar Benjamin Health Center, a nonprofit nursing home in Boston and the only minority-owned nursing home in New England. Francis has broad experience in long-term care, business administration and management consulting. He has served as chairman of the Central Boston Elder Services board of directors and is a co-chairperson of the Boston Healthcare Preparedness Coalition.
Jill Landis
Landis, a registered nurse, has been the vice president of quality management at Integritus Healthcare, a nonprofit committed to fulfilling the health and residential needs of communities, since 2008. Landis previously was a regional nurse manager at Genesis Health Care, where her responsibilities included the management of nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Landis is certified in rehabilitation nursing and is a member of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association.
In addition to the seven appointees, the Veterans’ Homes Council includes Executive Director of Veterans’ Homes and Housing Robert Engell, who serves as chair, and Chelsea and Holyoke Soldiers’ Homes board of trustees members, who are ex officio, voting members.
