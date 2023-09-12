BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is renewing pressure on the Biden administration to provide federal funding and work authorization for migrants as the state continues to grapple with an influx of thousands of asylum seekers.
In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alex Mayorkas, Healey said the flow of migrants into the state “shows no signs of abating” and said the new arrivals want to work but cannot because of the lengthy process of receiving employment authorization.
“As a result, the cost of our commitment to provide shelter and services are immense and stretched to a degree that is unprecedented in the history of our state,” she wrote.
Healey, a Democrat, said fast-tracking work authorization for thousands of migrants who have arrived in the state could turn the “challenge into an immense opportunity” by helping ease the state’s chronic workforce shortages.
“Every work authorization issued represents an opportunity to meet employer needs, support our economy, and reduce dependency among new arrivals,” she wrote.
The letter was signed by members of the state’s all-Democrat congressional delegation, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and Reps. Seth Moulton and Lori Trahan.
But Healey also criticized the federal government, specifically Congress, for its failure to pass comprehensive immigration reform.
“Massachusetts has stepped up to address what has sadly has been a federal crisis of inaction that is many years in the making,” she wrote.
Massachusetts is wrestling with an influx of thousands of asylum seekers following a surge of immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border, prompting Healey to issue an emergency declaration last month allowing her to divert resources and deploy National Guard troops to help provide services.
Under Massachusetts’ right to shelter law, the state is required to provide emergency housing to people regardless of their immigration status.
Healey said the state is spending about $45 million a week to provide shelter, food and other necessities for an estimated 6,200 families – or about 20,000 people – with more arriving every day.
Many are being housed in hotels and other emergency shelters in communities across the state.
Last month, Boston received a $1.9 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help migrants with shelter and transportation.
In a meeting with Healey on Thursday, state lawmakers expressed concern about a lack of communication from the administration about where migrants are being relocated.
House Minority Leader Brad Jones and 13 other GOP lawmakers sent a letter to Healey last week saying the surge of undocumented immigrants has caused an “even greater strain” on the state’s beleaguered emergency housing system.
The GOP lawmakers said the state’s response to the migrant crisis is taking limited resources away from “veterans, seniors, and others who are struggling to keep up with rising costs.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
