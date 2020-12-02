BOSTON — State health officials are telling hospitals and community health care centers to prepare for a rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, possibly in a matter of weeks.
In a recent advisory, the state Department of Public Health told providers to get ready for vaccine distribution. The agency spelled out details such as needs for storage and handling of the two-dose vaccines to the training and equipment required to administer and track them.
“While exactly when the vaccine will be available is still unknown, hospital health care personnel will be among the first recipients of the vaccine, and hospitals must prepare for the receipt and administration of COVID-19 vaccine,” the agency wrote.
The preparations come as several pharmaceutical companies developing COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer and Cambridge-based Moderna, have said they will ask for emergency authorization from the government to distribute the drugs, possibly in mid- to late December.
Public health experts say Massachusetts, with its robust health care system, well-oiled vaccination program and high immunization rates, is poised for a successful rollout of the vaccine.
“I think we’re in as good a position as we can be for something that is really unprecedented,” said Dr. Paul Biddinger, chief of Massachusetts General Hospital’s Division of Emergency Preparedness and director of its Center for Disaster Medicine. “In our lifetimes, we have never had the imperative to roll out vaccinations to basically all of society as quickly as possible to deal with such a significant public health threat.”
Biddinger, who leads a COVID-19 advisory group set up by Gov. Charlie Baker, said initially there won’t be enough vaccine for everyone so the state will have to prioritize the most vulnerable groups in the first rounds of distribution.
“No one is saying that some people aren’t going to get the vaccine, it’s just about who is going to get it first when the supply is most limited,” he said.
The Baker administration’s plans prioritize health care workers and others who are treating coronavirus patients or who may be exposed to the virus.
The plans, recently submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also emphasize vaccination for those 65 and older and others at greatest risk for severe infections, such as people with chronic lung illnesses.
While details of a vaccine rollout could change, the plan anticipates a maximum of 60,000 doses would be available to the state during the first phase.
In a second phase, with wider availability and variety of vaccines, the state would work with community health centers to distribute the drug locally.
A third phase assumes enough vaccine for everyone in the state. Health officials will work with providers and neighborhood pharmacies to set up vaccination centers, similar to the drive-up testing sites, with a focus on reaching hard-hit communities and areas with low vaccination rates.
Medical experts say an effective vaccine is crucial to ending the pandemic, which has sickened nearly 13 million people and killed more than 265,000 nationwide.
Still, federal and state health officials are warning of rough weeks ahead as COVID-19 cases surge in the wake of Thanksgiving holiday travel.
“When you have the kind of inflection that we have, it doesn’t all of a sudden turn around like that,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC News on Sunday. “So, clearly in the next few weeks ... we may see a surge upon a surge.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
