BOSTON — The Baker administration began easing more COVID-19 restrictions on businesses in communities with low infection rates this week, but a coalition of public health groups is urging the state to go in the other direction.
Gov. Charlie Baker points to improving health metrics as proof that it is safe to continue reopening and allow schools to resume in-class instruction in all but 29 "red" cities and towns with high rates of COVID-19 infection. While that has won praise from the business community, which is anxious to move forward, some health groups are questioning it.
The Massachusetts Coalition for Health Equity, representing hundreds of doctors, health care professionals, medical experts and community leaders, sent a letter to Baker expressing "serious concerns" the state is continuing to reopen amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The letter urged Baker to reimpose restrictions on casinos and indoor dining, mandatory workplace safety standards, and expanded access to rapid COVID-19 testing.
"We're reopening the state at a time when our numbers are trending up and the daily case count has increased dramatically," said Carlene Pavlos, executive director of the nonprofit Massachusetts Public Health Association, which is part of the coalition. "Our concerns have deepened with the governor's actions."
More than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past week, according to state health officials, an average of more than 500 positive tests a day.
On Tuesday, the state reported 454 new COVID-19 cases from 12,785 people tested, a positive rate of about 3.5%. The seven-day weighted average positive test rate is about 1.1%, up from 0.8% a month ago, according to state data.
The coalition bemoans the state's focus on "personal responsibility and police enforcement over mandatory standards for workplace and community safety."
"Personal responsibility is a key component of a successful COVID-19 response, but it is not enough," the group wrote to Baker.
The influential Massachusetts Medical Society, which represents more than 25,000 doctors, has stopped short of calling for a pause in reopening but said it is "extremely concerned" about the recent uptick in cases.
"It is imperative that these proven preventive measures — social distancing, universal mask-wearing and handwashing — be followed to protect each other and to ensure that future steps in the reopening process occur safely and without significant interruption," Dr. David Rosman, the group's president, said in a statement.
Baker defends his data-driven approach, which he says is based on the latest public health metrics with input from the medical community.
On Tuesday, the governor told reporters that health officials expected to see a bump in COVID-19 cases and he isn't overly concerned about the increase. He attributed it to a substantial increase in the number of tests the state is performing.
"I think we expected and anticipated there would be an increase in the fall," he said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.