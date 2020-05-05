Historic New England picks preservation, environmental advocate as new president  

BOSTON – The Historic New England board of trustees announced the appointment of Vin Cipolla as the heritage organization's next president and chief executive officer.
A nationally recognized leader in the arts, preservation, and environmental advocacy, Cipolla has served as chairman, president, and CEO at public and private organizations in New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, and London, according to a press release. He succeeds retiring president and CEO Carl R. Nold on June 1.
David A. Martland, chair of the Historic New England Board of Trustees, said, “We set out to find a president and CEO who could build on our foundation of excellence and expand the reach of our work. With an extraordinary background of preservation, conservation, and cultural leadership at both national and regional levels, combined with an exceptional track record in organizational management, communications, and fundraising, we are exceptionally well-positioned for continued success with Vin, especially in such a challenging environment for nonprofits.”
Cipolla served as president and CEO of the National Park Foundation (a presidential appointment); president and CEO of the Municipal Art Society of New York; executive director of the David Geffen Hall redevelopment campaign, a partnership of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the New York Philharmonic; and executive vice president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. He also served as chairman of The Arts Arena Paris and Co-Chairman of the National Parks of New York Harbor Conservancy, as well as becoming the Citizen Chairman of the National Park Foundation, following his tenure as CEO. He is a professor in cultural space planning at the Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation at Columbia University.
He has held a number of leadership positions in New England, including having served as board chairman and president of the Institute of Contemporary Art / Boston for nine years, before becoming Chairman Emeritus. Prior to his appointment with Historic New England, he worked as chairman and CEO of Five Mile River Co., a management consultancy in New York City, and the chairman of ETHO Capital, a sustainable investing company headquartered in San Francisco. A successful entrepreneur, he has launched several companies in communications and digital publishing. He was born and raised in Massachusetts.
“As a native New Englander, and as a person devoted to the advancement of preservation, sustainability, and our shared cultural heritage, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining Historic New England, especially at a time when the principles and tools of preservation, sustainable design, and thoughtful planning are needed more than ever,” said Cipolla. “I’ve greatly admired the organization for its outstanding visionary leadership in the heritage field.”
Martland thanked Nold, who is working to ensure a smooth leadership transition as Historic New England navigates the challenges presented by COVID-19. Nold retires after a 17-year tenure that saw consistent and substantial growth in the organization’s annual visitation, membership, and endowment, along with the acquisition of significant historic properties, including the Eustis Estate Museum and Study Center in Milton.
“Having run important cultural and public service projects at preeminent national organizations throughout his career, and with his strong commitment to multi-cultural audiences, Vin is exceptionally well prepared to take Historic New England to the next level of success,” said Nold in the press release. “I look forward to great things.”
