SALEM — The tourism industry is starting to crawl back to life, but it’s unclear what the sector looks like as the state reopens from COVID-19.
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce is roughly halfway through a series of daily “sector meetings” that go into reopening strategies and barriers facing businesses and organizations of different sectors. The events are held virtually through webinar and videoconferencing platform Zoom.
An event Wednesday morning, the fifth of 12 planned, focused heavily on tourism. Speaking were representatives from local museums and historical organizations, including Essex Heritage and its CEO, Annie Harris.
“We’re quite fortunate in terms of our organization. We’ve been able to work remotely ... since March 17,” Harris said. “We were able to go develop some new websites, #HeritageAtHome, worked with about 80 partners putting them up on the site and putting anything they have in terms of virtual content up.
“It’s been quite popular, and we continue to put new things up there,” Harris added. “I’m surprised by how much material we’ve been able to harness or have.”
Harris noted, however, that many organizations which haven’t been able to open their doors have been less fortunate. Take the Wenham Museum, for example.
“We’re a 98-year-old history museum located in Wenham. Before the COVID-19 pandemic closed our doors, we were serving about 35,000 people a year,” Executive Director Kristin Noon said. “We’ve furloughed seven of our nine employees while we weather this storm.”
Throughout the closure, families have still been drawn to the museum, according to Noon. “I’ve had members who’ve been sitting outside of my building having lunch on the lawn,” she said. “We think that once we open again, our members are going to want to really come back.”
The organization is launching a plan to reopen with their six-days-a-week workload, but with shortened hours to add time for “cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting our facility on an hourly and daily basis,” Noon said. The staff has put sneeze guards around registers and the customer service desk.
Officials from Cape Ann also spoke, including Ken Riehl, CEO of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
“Our collaboration is really good,” he said. “The amount of information sharing and collaboration going on is truly inspirational and one of the things to help us get through this situation.”
Part of Cape Ann’s focus — as is also the case on the North Shore — is drawing crowds safely through outdoor dining and curbside retail.
“That’s the big ramp-up for our restaurants and retailers: That we can start to serve outdoors, and there has been some relief guidance for doing that,” Riehl said. “We’re trying to keep our heads down and focused on the near-term. Phase 2, there’s some optimism in the tourism industry that some of the businesses can start to reopen.”
But there’s a concern there, too, as protests continue nationally after the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
“It’s very hard to tell people, ‘social distancing,’ and then to have protesters,” Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. “So we’re very fortunate that the protesters we had were all local people.”
But the issue is what that all means for the coronavirus disease getting a boost in its infection rates amid protesters, Theken suggested. As a result, restaurants and businesses could be reopening just to be told in two weeks that they’d have to shut down all over again.
Kara McLaughlin, director of the Gables, said her organization is addressing the fact that about 70 percent of its yearly $2 million budget comes from admission and store revenue.
“We did have to furlough about 80 to 90 percent of our staff and brought them back on with (Paycheck Protection Program) loans, but it has been a rollercoaster,” McLaughlin said. “We have no idea what demand is going to be. ... We’re a house museum (with very small rooms), though we’re fortunate to have beautiful outdoor gardens we hope to take advantage of.”
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
