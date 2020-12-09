BOSTON — When Massachusetts was battling the first wave of coronavirus earlier this year, nurses flocked to the state from across the country to help.
But as the country faces a second wave, with infections soaring in Massachusetts and elsewhere, that pool of available health care workers is drying up.
Hospitals say a national demand for nurses means they have to pay more for the temporary health care workers — that’s if they can find them.
North Shore Medical Center in Salem hired about 100 “travel nurses” and other medical personnel in the spring to help deal with a surge of COVID-19 patients.
Now that’s proving more difficult, and costly.
“At the time we were able to draw those nurses from other parts of the country that had not had any COVID,” said Dr. David Roberts, the hospital’s president. “But there is no part of the country right now that has no COVID, so they aren’t coming.”
Roberts said a nationwide competition for travel medical staff, including registered nurses and respiratory therapists, has created bidding wars between hospitals. That, in turn, is driving up rates hospitals pay for workers.
The going rate for an out-of-state travel nurse is about $200 per hour, he said.
“Every hospital in Massachusetts, Wisconsin, New York and elsewhere is competing for the same pool of travel caregivers,” Roberts said. “Everybody needs the help.”
Meanwhile, frontline nurses are getting sick and being forced to quarantine after coming into contact with the virus, which is exacerbating staff shortages.
That is putting a major strain on the state’s health care system, Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Lou Sudders said Monday. Overall COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen more than 150% in Massachusetts in the past week.
Sudders put out a call Tuesday for additional health care workers — including nurses — for the recently reopened 250-bed field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester.
“The most critical component of a field hospital is the staffing. It cannot be shipped from storage and put into service when we need them,” she said.
Nurses say they are battling the coronavirus on several fronts, and the inability to bring in replacements when people get sick makes the job even harder.
“Not having the nurses from out of state puts a greater burden on us,” said Katie Murphy, a registered nurse and president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association. “If we have nurses in the state getting sick and having to stay home, that means even fewer people to care for the patients.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
