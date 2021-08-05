NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — One person was killed and two police officers suffered from smoke inhalation during a house fire early Wednesday, firefighters said.
Two people were inside the home when a neighbor called for help early Wednesday, North Hampton Fire Chief Jason Lajoie said. The survivor declined to be transported to the hospital, he said.
Firefighters encountered heavy flames and the victim was recovered from the rear end of the house, the station reported.
Two police officers who were first to arrive and tried to go inside the burning house were transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Officials didn’t immediately release the identities of the people in the home. An investigation into the fire’s origins was underway.
