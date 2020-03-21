BOSTON – Two area lawmakers joined their colleagues in the House of Representatives last week to pass legislation waiving the one-week waiting period for workers seeking unemployment benefits relating to the coronavirus pandemic or the effects of the state of emergency declared by the governor on March 10.
The House and Senate approved a $15 million fund in response to the coronavirus outbreak on March 12 and Gov. Charlie Baker signed it into law the next day.
In a joint press release, state representatives Lenny Mirra and James Kelcourse cited the importance of the legislation for struggling Bay State residents.
“Taking care of the many workers who have been sent home is a primary concern and we will do anything we can to facilitate that. We will also continue to work towards a response for the small business owners that have been shut down” said Mirra, R-Georgetown.
Kelcourse, an Amesbury Republican, said he was “pleased the Legislature took swift action on this critical piece of legislation. This will continue to support our workforce from the financial implications of this public health emergency.”
After passage of the bill, House Speaker Robert DeLeo, a Winthrop Democrat, said, “Massachusetts workers drive our economy, and the action we took today will help thousands of individuals and families as we confront the economic effects of this public health crisis.”
