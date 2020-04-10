ANDOVER (AP) — Authorities are blaming a hoverboard malfunction for starting a fire that damaged a two-family home in Andover.
Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said investigators determined the hoverboard — which had been charging on the first floor of the home — ignited the blaze Thursday afternoon.
No injuries were reported but the building suffered an estimated $325,000 worth of damage and five residents were displaced.
Hoverboard fires became a problem nationwide in 2016 after they became popular holiday gifts. The toys are powered by lithium-ion batteries that have been known to spontaneously combust.
In a statement, Mansfield cautioned owners to use only the cables supplied with the hoverboard and to take care not to overcharge the devices.
