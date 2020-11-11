BOSTON — Hundreds of nonprofits in Massachusetts may have been stripped of their coveted tax-exempt status ahead of the holiday giving season because of an apparent computer error by the Internal Revenue Service.
The IRS automatically revokes the tax-exempt status of groups that do not file required financial disclosures three years in a row. The deadline is May 15, but this year it was extended to July 15 because of the pandemic.
In a statement, the IRS said a computer system error prevented tax-exempt groups from filing their required 990 forms and paperwork before the new deadline.
As a result, thousands of church groups, youth sports leagues, veterans clubs, social welfare organizations and other nonprofits had their tax-exempt status yanked.
"Due to systemic limitations, we were unable to update this deadline in the program that automatically issues notices of revocation," the IRS statement read. "This caused some revocation notices to be issued prematurely."
The statement on the agency's website said it has been working with affected groups to process requests to restore their tax-exempt status.
The reversals follow an inquiry by the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, which wrote to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin two weeks ago to ask about the large number of revocations. The committee, chaired by U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, wrote that between May 1 and Oct. 1, there was a questionable 20% increase in automatic revocations.
Nationwide, some 30,000 tax-exempt organizations, including more than 28,000 charities, had their tax-exempt status erroneously revoked, the lawmakers said.
"We urge you to investigate this apparent error by the Internal Revenue Service and take corrective action immediately," the lawmakers wrote. "These organizations do critically important work for our communities — especially during this difficult time for our nation — and we must ensure that the IRS is not wrongfully terminating their exempt status."
A search of the IRS website turned up automatic revocations for more than 600 Massachusetts-based nonprofit groups from May 15 to Oct. 15. They included firefighter unions, youth football clubs, food pantries and welfare groups.
The search turned up a number of tax-exempt groups north of Boston that had their exemptions automatically revoked, none of which could be reached for comment. It wasn’t clear from IRS data whether they failed to file their disclosures or they were erroneously revoked.
Jim Klocke, CEO of the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network, said he isn't sure how many charities were affected, but he called the glut of revocations "a very serious issue that needs to be resolved by the IRS immediately."
"We’re heading into the final two months of the year's fundraising season, which is always an important time of year for nonprofits," he said. "And this year, fundraising is more important than ever, especially for groups that are helping people affected by the pandemic."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.