TOPSFIELD — The 205th Topsfield Fair, running from Sept. 29 to Oct. 9, will offer hundreds of contests for amateurs and professionals.
Some of the contests include prize money while others are just for bragging rights. Contestants can upload their entries online.
Contests include:
Beekeeping – Honey products, beeswax products, arts and crafts, cooking with honey and spirits. Entry deadlines vary based on category.
Canning – Jam, jelly, pickles, preserves, relish. Entry deadline: Sept. 5. Entries accepted Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Crafts - Ceramics, crocheting, dolls, jewelry, knitting, needlework, models, quilting, rugs, sewing, smocking, spinning, weaving, woodworking. Entry deadline: Sept 4. Entries accepted Sept. 16-17 from noon to 4 p.m.
Farm photography – Theme: “Agriculture in Massachusetts”. Entry form and photos must be at the fair office by Aug. 30.
Fine art (amateur and professional) – Painting, graphics, photography. Entry deadline: Sept. 4. Entries accepted Sept. 9-10 from noon to 4 p.m.
Flowers – Bonsai, dahlias and zinnias, roses, sunflowers, hanging basket, holiday decoration, house plants, terrariums. Entry deadline: Sept. 25. Entries accepted Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Foods – Topsfield Fair harvest baked sweet treat contest, King Arthur Baking Company’s quick bread contest, Topsfield Fair apple pie contest, Parent and child cookie celebration contest. Theme: “Favorite Sport Themed Cookies”. Entry deadlines vary.
Fruit – Apples, berries, crabapples, grapes, peaches, pears, plums, quinces. Entry forms due and entries accepted Sept. 28, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Giant pumpkins – More than $15,000 in prize money up for grabs. Entry deadline: Sept. 16. Weigh-off held Sept. 29.
Junior fruit, vegetable and decorative – Enter decorated pumpkins, gourds and other items. Entry deadline: Sept. 15.
Poultry – Ducks and geese, standard poultry, eggs, bantams, cock crowing, hen flying, turkeys, pigeons, nonstandard barnyard rooster, poster. Entry deadline: Sept. 15. Entries accepted Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Vegetables – Beans, beets, carrots, cucumbers, lettuce, onions, potatoes, peppers, squash, tomatoes and other vegetables. Entry deadline: Sept. 25. Entry acceptance varies based on category.
Additional categories include cattle, Christmas trees, draft horse show, grange, horse and oxen pulling, rabbits and cavies, sheep, sheep dog trial, stock farm tractor pulling, wine making, 4-H Club and others. Entry deadlines vary.
There are also two pageants held annually at the fair:
Junior king and queen – For children ages 5 to 8. They will be judged on general appearance, conduct and personality. Each child will be interviewed on stage. All contestants will be asked to be dressed in casual attire. Entry deadline: Sept. 29. Pageant held Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.
Mrs. Essex County – Contestants must be married, at least 18 years old and live in Essex County with their spouse. Each contestant will submit a prepared food item. A preliminary interview will be conducted, and selected participants will appear in the pageant in elegant cocktail wear and be judged on general appearance, personality, poise and food score. Entry deadline: Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. Pageant held Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.
Entry forms are available at www.topsfieldfair.org. Information on each contest can be found in the “Exhibitor’s Handbook” under the “About” section on the home page of the website.
Contact information for the person responsible for each contest is included with the contest form for each department. Requirements and entry deadlines vary for each contest. See the Topsfield Fair website for more information.
