Amesbury - Lorraine I. (Eaton-Clark) Short (95) died at Vero Health Nursing Home in Amesbury on June 23, 2021. She was born in Newburyport on January 13th 1926. She was the daughter of Samuel and Alberta Eaton of Amesbury and the sister of Shirley Webber of Newburyport. She leaves three chil…