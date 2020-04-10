BOSTON – In an alternate universe, Beacon Hill is anxiously waiting to see which direction the House will take when it rolls out its fiscal year 2021 budget next week and lawmakers are busy preparing hundreds of amendments for debate later this month.
Instead, state budget writers next week will be basically starting from square one of a budget-building process that’s will be far from normal and packed with more uncertainty than is usually involved when trying to forecast revenues and spending more than a year in the future. It’s shaping up not just as a challenge to budget writing, but also a check on how the state has managed its finances in recent years.
“Today, states face the greatest test to the budget preparedness since at least the 2007 to 2009 recession, and perhaps in modern history,” said Josh Goodman, a senior officer with Pew Charitable Trusts’ state fiscal health initiative.
Beacon Hill will dig into that test on Tuesday when Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan and the Joint Ways and Means Committee chairmen plan to connect with a group of economists and others involved with state budgeting to get a better idea of the ramifications that the shutdown of the economy in response to COVID-19 will have on state revenues and budget planning for next year, as well as effects this fiscal year.
The hearing was supposed to be held last Tuesday, but a technical snafu with the livestream of the hearing forced a postponement of what is expected to be the first step in an unusual budget season.
“I would say we’re not there yet, I think we have a ways to go,” House Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Aaron Michlewitz said Tuesday when the hearing was pushed off. “Obviously, typically this week or next week is when Ways and Means would be issuing recommendations on the budget. This was going to be and it’s going to be the first step in that process because we’re certainly in the midst of a pandemic and with that pandemic comes a lot of economic challenges that we just are still trying to wrap our hands around.”
“Creativity and all different types of different options are going to be put on the table but I don’t think getting the budget done in a typical fashion — I’ve been saying this for a few weeks now -- is going to happen this time around.”
Senate President Karen Spilka echoed that sentiment, saying that completing a new annual budget for the year that starts July 1 is “one thing we absolutely need to take care of ... whether in pieces or in whole.”
“These are unprecedented times and they require unprecedented solutions to problems, and clearly forming a budget the old way doesn’t work or won’t work, and we need to look at new ways to do it,” she told the News Service on Wednesday.
On April 16, the Senate Revenue Working Group, chaired by Sen. Adam Hinds, plans to hear from some of the same experts who will offer projections Tuesday at its own meeting.
The group said its discussion will be centered on short-term challenges of fiscal 2020, identifying “medium-term pressure points” for fiscal 2021, possible strategies and solutions such as the federal stimulus packages and the use of stabilization fund revenues, cost savings as a result of COVID-19, and proposals for short-term and medium-term actions.
In the near term, one of the options on the table is having the state tap into its stabilization fund to cover a revenue shortfall.
“When states face budget shortfalls rainy day funds are their best line of defense. These reserve accounts can provide a financial cushion to help limit the spending cuts or tax increases that states otherwise must enact to balance the budget,” Goodman, the Pew researcher, said. “To ensure the rainy day funds are adequately stocked, states must save money when the economy is thriving and revenue growth is strong. Coming out of the last recession, many states redoubled their efforts to do just that.”
In recent years, buoyed by a strong stock market and surplus state revenues, Massachusetts financial managers have been able to sock away hundreds of millions of dollars into the state’s stabilization fund. That account now stands at its highest-ever level, roughly $3.47 billion, and has already been eyed by Gov. Charlie Baker and others for its potential to fill coronavirus-caused budget holes.
“A lot of us have worked pretty hard up here over the last few years to dramatically expand the state’s rainy day fund,” Baker said last month as the pandemic was just making itself known. “I fully expect that, over the course of the next — pick a number — five or six months, there are many issues we’re going to need to figure out how to help people work their way through.”
State officials built the fund up during the long economic recovery and after being chided in 2017 by S&P Global Ratings, which lowered the state’s bond rating in part because the state had been drawing from its reserves, rather than building them up, during a period of economic growth.
Senate President Karen Spilka told the News Service on Wednesday that new or higher taxes to support spending increases tied to the COVID-19 outbreak are “not on my radar right now.”
Baker on Wednesday also shot down the idea of raising taxes.
“So in the middle of an economic downturn where there was a report issued today that as many as 25 percent of our working population could be out of work, we should raise taxes? I don’t think so,” Baker said.
In a report released Thursday, Goodman and colleagues at Pew suggested four things states should do to limit the harm of budget distress.
First, states should regularly be conducting budget stress tests to understand the ramifications of different sized downturns. States should be focused also on building their reserve accounts, ensuring there is flexibility for policymakers to adapt when reserves are insufficient to close budget gaps, and should be careful about increasing spending or cutting taxes during good budget years, the report concluded.
“Many states have used the relative prosperity of the last few years to implement at least some of these four strategies. Others are less prepared,” Goodman said. “But even as they appear to be on the brink of budget emergencies, there’s still time to act on many of these ideas. The next few months will be crucial. States need to gather the data to quantify the size of the budget challenges they face using strategies such as stress testing, then they can develop plans for closing potential gaps. Policymakers do not face easy choices.”
While the state must pass a balanced budget each year, lawmakers have found one way around passing it before the July 1 start of each fiscal year. On many occasions, lawmakers and governors have agreed to interim budgets to keep spending flowing for two weeks, or a month, with additional extensions if necessary, while work continued on the annual budget.
That’s a tool that could come into play in the current environment, as the Legislature is struggling with the basics of holding formal meetings and exploring the unprecedented idea of legislating with lawmakers participating remotely, an option that presents technical and other challenges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.