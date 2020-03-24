HAVERHILL — Police have been ordered to keep watch over the city’s parks and other public gathering places now that Gov. Charlie Baker has enacted a stay-at-home advisory to combat the spread of coronavirus, Mayor James Fiorentini said Monday.
The city order is to make sure youths and other residents are not using playground equipment or congregating at skate parks or playing fields, his office said.
Fenced-in dog walking areas will also be closed after Fiorentini saw online commentary that residents are planning to gather in dog parks.
Fiorentini does not intend to close the city’s public parks as long as residents maintain proper social distancing protocols, including staying 6 feet away from one another.
Human Services Director Vinny Ouellette and his staff have blocked off entry to baseball fields, basketball courts and skate parks, with tennis court nets in the process of being removed, he said.
Haverhill has two confirmed cases of coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19.
On Sunday, the mayor’s office said the residents infected are both adults from two different families. They are in isolation under the care and supervision of Haverhill Public Health Nurse Mary Connolly and do not require hospitalization, he said.
“I do expect this to rise as testing ramps up and more people are being tested, but I do not expect to be overwhelmed here in Haverhill,” Fiorentini said Sunday. “We’re hoping for the best but we’re planning for the worst.”
The two confirmed cases follow that of Haverhill Public Schools Director of Health and Nursing Services Katie Vozeolas. Federal privacy laws prohibit the public release of medically sensitive information, including the identities of those diagnosed with COVID-19, but Vozeolas chose to make her case public. She does not live in Haverhill but works in the city.
According to Superintendent Margaret Marotta and Haverhill Public Schools Physician Dr. John Maddox, Vozeolas went home sick from work March 17, the first day she is being considered “contagious,” school officials said, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Out of an “abundance of caution,” they are also also considering Monday, March 16 as a day she was “potentially contagious.”
All those who came in close contact with Vozeolas on those dates have been contacted, school officials said.
According to Maddox, testing is not necessary for what he calls “contacts of contacts,” such as spouses or children, exposed to asymptomatic people with potential exposure to COVID-19.
