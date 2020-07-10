MIDDLETON — Visiting hours for the Middleton Jail will resume next week, with some significant limitations.
The visits, which have been suspended since March due to the pandemic, will start again on Monday, but visitors must register in advance, Sheriff Kevin Coppinger announced Thursday.
In addition, only one visitor per inmate, per day, will be allowed during the initial phase. Those visitors must wear masks and will be screened when they arrive for any indications that might point to having a coronavirus infection, including a temperature check. Visitors should arrive 15 minutes early for their appointment.
“We know how hard these past several months have been on our population and their families, but our first priority has always been keeping everyone safe,” Coppinger said. “We feel we are at a point where we can begin to allow visitors, but we will need cooperation from families, attorneys, and volunteers to keep our doors open.”
Given the limit of one visitor per day, the jail is extending visiting hours during the week to allow others to pay visits to inmates. At the Middleton Jail, visit lines will be scheduled hourly from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Visitors to the Middleton Jail must call 24 to 48 hours in advance to arrange a visit at 978-750-1900 ext. 3472 between noon and 3 p.m.
The Lawrence pre-release center will also require an appointment ahead of time, by calling 978-750-1900 ext. 4488 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Their visit lines will be at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. daily.
At the Women in Transition Center in Salisbury, visits must be scheduled by calling 978-750-1900 ext. 3728 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their visit lines will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The jail is also resuming some programs provided by outside vendors, which had been suspended during the pandemic.
