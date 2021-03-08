BOSTON — Hundreds of thousands of workers who drew unemployment during the pandemic are on the hook for federal and state income taxes, but some lawmakers are hoping to give them a break.
A proposal by Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, backed by a dozen other Democrats, would grant a reprieve to workers who were unemployed last year and owe taxes on their benefits, delaying their state tax obligations until Dec. 31.
Nguyen, vice chairwoman of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development, said the goal is to give workers who are still struggling more time to pay their taxes on unemployment benefits.
“There are many people who are still unemployed, and they’re going to be getting hit with a big tax bill,” she said. “We just want to give them more time to pay that back without penalties or interest.”
A proposal filed Rep. Antonio Cabral, D-New Bedford, would exclude all jobless benefits paid out to workers last year from state income taxes for 2020.
Another bill, offered by Rep. Michelle DuBois, D-Brockton, would refund those who have already paid state taxes on unemployment benefits from last year.
The efforts are supported by groups advocating for the working poor, who say the economic fallout of the virus continues to affect many low-income families.
“This kind of help is crucial,” said Lewis Finfer, co-director of the Massachusetts Communities Action Network. “Allowing workers who’ve been unemployed to defer their taxes, or in the case of low-wage earners to have some kind of tax forgiveness, would go along way to helping until their situation improves.”
Like many states, Massachusetts saw a crush of unemployment claims as workers lost jobs amid government closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The state’s unemployment rate rose to the nation’s highest — more than 16% in August.
More than 1.2 million 1099-G forms, recapping unemployment benefits paid and taxes withheld, were sent to beneficiaries in Massachusetts in January, according to the state Department of Unemployment Assistance.
The agency said state and federal taxes, including those provided through the $300-per-week Lost Wages Assistance program, were withheld from jobless workers who requested it. It’s not clear how many opted to have taxes withheld.
Meanwhile, jobless workers who were “overpaid” by receiving unemployment benefits they were not qualified for are on the hook for repaying the state.
Unlike last year, when the state extended the April 15 income tax filing deadline for everyone, there doesn’t appear to be any movement on Beacon Hill toward extending this year’s deadline.
Nationally, nearly 2 in 5 jobless workers who collected unemployment benefits last year didn’t even know they were taxable, according to a recent Jackson Hewitt survey.
Several states, including Maryland and Delaware, have passed legislation that waives some or all state income tax on unemployment benefits for 2020. A proposal being considered by the Maine Legislature would give taxpayers who were jobless a $300 credit to offset taxes on their benefits.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.