BOSTON — Hundreds of thousands of jobless workers in Massachusetts face the edge of a cliff as federal unemployment programs are set to expire in a matter of weeks.
Three pandemic-related unemployment benefits established by the March 2020 CARES Act, including a $300 weekly payment, expire on Sept. 6, and Congress hasn't indicated it will extend the programs.
Advocates are scrambling to advise jobless workers on how to stay afloat financially once those benefits expire.
"It's going to be terrible," said Monica Halas, lead staff attorney with Greater Boston Legal Services, which works with low-income workers receiving jobless benefits. "There are a lot of people out there who can't return to the workforce right now, either because they can't find child care or have health concerns."
Salas said people losing jobless benefits have options, from food stamps and cash assistance to a program that extends state unemployment for those who retrain to work in a new industry.
Gov. Charlie Baker has filed legislation that would allocate $240 million in pandemic relief funding for job training programs to support workers losing benefits next month.
"We think it's critically important to make sure people in Massachusetts have opportunities to find their way back into the job market," Baker said Thursday. "As we approach that September deadline, we're working to connect folks who are looking for work with folks who have job opportunities."
Labor Secretary Rosalie Acosta said the state is "amping up" efforts to find jobs for an estimated 300,000 workers who will lose federal jobless benefits.
MassHire's Career Centers are planning a five-day virtual job fair beginning next Monday that will feature more than 200,000 available positions in a range of industries. State officials have said it will be the largest job fair in state history.
Massachusetts paid out nearly $6 billion in jobless benefits last year as hundreds of thousands of workers were sidelined by government-imposed shutdowns meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The state's unemployment rate, which at 16.4% last spring was among the highest in the country, dropped to 4.9% in June, according to state data.
While new jobless claims went up slightly last week, overall the state has seen a steadily declining number of people seeking unemployment benefits.
There were 207,275 ongoing claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits in Massachusetts in the week that ended July 24 — a drop of 5,169 from the prior week, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
The program was created for jobless workers who didn't qualify for a regular state unemployment benefits because they are "gig economy" workers, such as drivers for Uber and Lyft.
Another 188,381 claims were filed for another federal benefit, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, in the week that ended July 24. That was 433 less than the preceding week.
Meanwhile, a federal program that extended benefits to jobless workers who exhausted traditional state unemployment benefits saw 91 continuing claims filed in the week that ended July 24, which was 822 fewer than in the previous week.
Nationwide about 13 million people were still collecting jobless aid as of mid-July, including 9.4 million getting benefits from the federal pandemic-related programs.
Employers have complained that generous state and federal benefits give some workers more than they would typically earn, making it hard to bring people back to work.
"Getting more people off unemployment and into the workforce is crucial right now, because most employers can't find enough people to fill the vacancies," said Chris Carlozzi, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
For more information on employment options: mass.gov/jobfair.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
