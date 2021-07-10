MIDDLETON — A federal judge on Thursday ordered the state to pay nearly $230,000 in attorney fees and costs to the Massachusetts American Civil Liberties Union and a Boston law firm.
The order came in a 2018 case that ultimately forced the Middleton Jail to provide methadone treatment to an Ipswich man who was serving a 60-day mandatory jail term for a driving offense.
But it also comes after months of sparring over the amount sought by the lawyers who represented Geoffrey Pesce during the 2018 proceedings.
That dispute revolved around accusations from the sheriff's department that the lawyers were overbilling for work that had largely already been done in a nearly-identical case brought by the Maine chapter of the ACLU. Meanwhile, the Massachusetts ACLU accused the state of dragging its feet because it was unhappy with the outcome of the case.
Lawyers for the Massachusetts ACLU and Goodwin Procter, who represented Pesce pro bono, say in court filings that to their knowledge, it was the first time a federal court had ordered a jail or prison to provide medication assisted treatment to a person in custody.
They argued that but for their "specialized expertise and experience" Pesce would not have received the treatment. They also cited more than 2,000 pages of briefings on issues including the Eighth Amendment and the Americans With Disabilities Act, and work by six experts on the case, all within a 3 1/2 month span.
"Accordingly, Mr. Pesce’s counsel seek a reasonable fee award compensating them for their costs and expenses incurred in achieving this outcome," his lawyers wrote.
Those fees were initially suggested to be approximately $255,000, at what the lawyers said was a discounted rate.
But the attorney representing Sheriff Kevin Coppinger and the jail questioned the extent of actual work done on the case, suggesting in court filings that "much of it" was copied from a similar complaint the Maine chapter of the ACLU filed two months earlier. That complaint was settled in September 2018, around the time the Pesce complaint was filed.
The response from the sheriff's attorney, Stephen Pfaff, included three pages of excerpts from both the Massachusetts and Maine court filings, showing nearly-identical language in both. In addition, there was no pre-trial discovery, a process that includes things like depositions and requests for records, and the hearing on the injunction took just one hour.
Pesce's "counsel would have this court believe that all of their work in this case was both unique and novel," Pfaff wrote. "However, the complaint itself is eerily similar to two cases filed in Maine by the American Civil Liberties Union — and in some cases a verbatim copy of the Maine complaints."
"Pesce’s counsel should not be awarded a windfall for reorganizing that material in a different fashion and passing it off as original and novel," at what the lawyer for the sheriff called "astronomical rates." Pfaff also suggested that the amount should be consistent with what was awarded to the Maine attorneys who handled the similar case in their state. The state urged the judge to cut the fee award in half.
In October, U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper ordered the sheriff to pay attorneys fees and costs, but at a slightly lower amount than requested by Pesce's attorneys.
Casper acknowledged the sheriff's questions about whether the fees being sought were reasonable, but noted that the Goodwin attorneys had already taken 40% off their usual rates.
She also noted the complexity and importance of the issue — drug treatment in correctional facilities. "Although this was a single plaintiff case, it was one involving constitutional issues of broad concern to the treatment of drug addiction in correctional facilities," the judge wrote.
She concluded that the fees were reasonable given the differences in the Boston and Maine legal markets, the time records filed by the attorneys to back up their requests, and the compressed time frame in which the lawyers had to work.
Casper also rejected the argument that the filings were a "cut and paste" from the Maine case. "This litigation, even in a short time, required substantial briefing beyond the complaint that (the sheriff) compare(d) to those filed in the Maine cases and an array of expert affidavits."
She did reduce the Goodwin and ACLU requests by 10%, awarding $227,601 in fees and $2,071 in costs in her October 2020 ruling.
But with that sum left unpaid by May both sides were back in court. Lawyers for the state said they needed a final order from the judge, and attorneys for the ACLU and Goodwin said they wanted the judge to order immediate payment — plus interest since the original order last fall and another $2,300 for the costs of filing the newest motion.
The order gives the state 14 days to make the payment.
Efforts to reach the lead attorney from the Massachusetts ACLU were unsuccessful on Friday.
A spokeswoman for the jail said she could not immediately comment on the matter until speaking with counsel, who was not available on Friday.
