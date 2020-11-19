WASHINGTON — House Democrats elected Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark as assistant speaker on Wednesday, making her the second-highest ranking woman ever in Democratic leadership, behind Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Clark, 57, who got her start in leadership this Congress serving as caucus vice chair, beat Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, 59, the outgoing chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, for the No. 4 position in the caucus. The vote was 135-92.
Clark entered the House in 2013 after winning a special election to replace Edward J. Markey, who became a senator. She has quickly climbed the ranks in a caucus that has a reputation for stagnant leadership.
The assistant speaker spot was open because the current occupant, New Mexico Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, is moving to the Senate.
Clark is now in prime position to ascend to a higher role — potentially even one day becoming the second woman speaker — after Pelosi and her top lieutenants retire.
House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, 50, who was reelected to the No. 5 position Wednesday by acclamation and was unopposed, is also considered a potential Pelosi successor and could be the first Black speaker.
The caucus also reelected Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, 81, and Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, 80, by acclamation.
Pelosi, 80, was nominated for speaker by voice vote. But to secure the gavel again, Pelosi still needs to win a floor vote in January.
Democrats will have a narrow majority, depending on the outcomes of uncalled House races. That means Pelosi will need to convince some of the Democrats who did not support her in the speaker vote two years ago to back her this time. At least 10 Pelosi opponents — potentially 11, depending on the outcome of Rep. Anthony Brindisi’s uncalled race in New York — are returning next Congress.
The leadership election was held virtually, with Democrats gathered over video call. The vote for assistant speaker was conducted using an encrypted application on members’ House-issued iPhones. The individual ballots were kept secret, so only the voters know whom they voted for — a key feature of leadership races, as many members don’t like to publicly choose sides.
The leadership elections will continue Thursday with contested races for caucus vice chair and caucus leadership representative and an uncontested election for the four Democratic Policy and Communications Committee co-chairs.
The contested race for Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair will be decided the week after Thanksgiving. The freshman class is expected to elect their leadership representative that week as well. The caucus will also hold elections that week for three open committee chairmanships on Appropriations, Foreign Affairs and Agriculture.
Leadership elections are part of a traditional late November and early December series of party caucus organizational meetings. House Democrats have opted to hold their meetings virtually this year, while House Republicans have been meeting in person.
In their first virtual organizational meeting Tuesday, House Democrats tested the voting application they would be using for the leadership elections with a question asking who is the greatest musician of all time. The four choices were Selena, Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen and Bono.
“Selena finished a strong fourth, Bono a close third. The Boss finished second,” Jeffries told reporters after the meeting. “And with more than 50% of the vote, the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin.”
