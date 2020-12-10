BOSTON – The company that keeps the trains running said Thursday it was cutting the number of weekday train trips in half for at least two weeks because of staff absences caused by the coronavirus.
The MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services announced the commuter rail will operate 246 daily trains – down from the regular 541 trains – as of Monday, Dec. 14.
The T and Keolis said in the release, "like other employers in Massachusetts, have experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past 10 days."
The reduced schedule will run at least through Dec. 27. During that time, the T and Keolis "will monitor employee availability to determine if the reduced service schedule needs to remain in place for an extended period."
The reductions impact daily trips on all commuter rail lines and at all stations, and it is already posted as the Storm Schedule, which was designed in advance to provide lower service levels in severe weather. The reduced service schedule affects only weekday commuter rail trips, not weekends.
“Passengers are encouraged to check the Reduced Service Schedule in advance to plan their trip because there are changes in the weekday schedule,” said David Scorey, Keolis's CEO and general manager.
He said employees will continued rigorous cleaning practices at stations and onboard trains "including regular deep cleanings, sanitizing touch points and the use of foggers to help ensure safety. Masks continue to be a requirement for all passengers and crews on trains as well.”
Commuter rail has operated consistently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to provide critical transit for essential workers, including nurses and medical professionals, and for transit-dependent communities, the statement said. Ridership on commuter trains has been approximately 13% of its pre-COVID levels, and during the holiday weeks in December ridership is historically low.
