With President Donald Trump continuing to claim that elections were rigged against him in various states and as voters in Georgia prepare to decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate, Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian is making his voice heard on the national stage to condemn threats, intimidation and violence against voters and elections officials.
Koutoujian joined 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and her organization Fair Fight on Tuesday morning to talk about voter and poll worker safety ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia. The sheriff is part of the bipartisan advisory board to the Voter Protection Program and last week spoke for law enforcement during a similar event organized by the VPP.
“Professionally, it’s just common sense; people should never be threatened for doing their jobs or exercising their Constitutional right to vote. As law enforcement, we condemn this in the strongest possible terms,” Koutoujian, who as president of Major County Sheriffs of America organized a joint statement from law enforcement agencies denouncing attacks on election workers, said Tuesday. “Personally, I have been upset by these attacks as the son of two public servants -- my mom was a teacher and my dad was the city clerk in my hometown for decades, a man who proudly served his community and administered elections for my hometown and others during those decades of service.”
Koutoujian said Election Day in Waltham was like the Super Bowl for his father and that his father’s work instilled in him the value of service to one’s community. Voter intimidation and threats against elections officials “have no place in our democracy,” he said.
“We have seen an acute increase in a false narrative that’s become very widespread, one of voter fraud that over the course of these past few years and the past administration ... this question about fraud has led us to this moment where the false notion that voter fraud is widespread and real has taken on the air of truth and, sadly, there are a number of people who have the false notion that there are those who should not be able to participate in our democracy,” Abrams said Tuesday. The outcomes of the two runoff elections for U.S. Senate in Georgia will determine control of the U.S. Senate and whether President-elect Joe Biden will be working with a Democrat-controlled House and Senate or a divided Congress as he enters the White House in about a month.
