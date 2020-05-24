BOSTON – The Massachusetts House and Senate have agreed to changes in the state’s unemployment insurance program to help residents and employers hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 2618 contains provisions extending unemployment benefits by an additional four weeks in certain circumstances, while also protecting employers from rate increases if they are forced to lay off workers due to the 2019 novel coronavirus or the state of emergency declared on March 10, according to a press release. The bill was enacted in both legislative branches on May 21, and is now on Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk awaiting his signature.
The bill calls for extending state unemployment benefits from 26 to 30 weeks, beginning Jan. 1, 2021, if certain conditions are met. This extension would be implemented whenever initial unemployment claims filed in any week exceed 100,000, unless the federal government authorizes a period of extended benefits, in which case state benefits will remain in place for 26 weeks until the extended federal benefits have been exhausted, the release said.
The number of new unemployment applications filed in Massachusetts typically averages between 7,000 and 10,000 per week. Over the last two months, however, 1.23 million new claims have been filed in the state, with about 38.6 million claims filed across the country.
State Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, noted that employers will also see relief under the bill, which prohibits unemployment benefits paid to individuals whose job loss is directly related to the coronavirus or state of emergency from being charged to an employer or used in the calculation of their experience rate. The bill also prohibits benefits from being charged to an employer’s account if the benefits are paid for by federal funds. These changes are retroactive to March 10, and will remain in effect until one year after the bill takes effect or 180 days after the termination of the state of emergency, whichever is later.
“A lot of people are hurting right now and this legislation will provide relief to both employees and employers across the Commonwealth” said Kelcourse. “By enacting this legislation we will offer stability to our residents until they can safely return back into the workforce.”
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, said in the release, “Our workers and small businesses are facing unprecedented financial hardship and desperately need assistance, not later but now. These expansions to the unemployment insurance system will not only provide additional economic relief to employees but also key tools for employers as they work to keep their lights on.”
Senate Bill 2618 also gives non-profit organizations a 120-day extension on their next scheduled unemployment payment without being charged penalties or interest. In addition, it removes language in current state law that caps dependency benefits at 50 percent of an individual’s weekly benefit rate, a change that will take effect 540 days (18 months) after the termination of the state of emergency.
In March, the House and Senate voted to waive the one-week waiting period for unemployment so individuals could begin receiving benefits immediately. The waiver was signed into law on March 18, and will remain in effect for 90 days after the state of emergency is lifted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.