BOSTON -- Lawmakers want the Baker administration to extend new federal unemployment benefits to jobless workers who fall just below the threshold to qualify.
In a letter to state Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta, lawmakers said they've heard from low-income workers who are not eligible for the $300 per week in payments from the federal government because they qualify for less than $100 in weekly state unemployment payments.
The lawmakers said the $100 per week threshold was "extremely unnecessary, arbitrary and punitive" to jobless workers, "the very people who have been hit hardest" by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Extending the benefits, they argue, would help low-income workers who've fallen through the cracks.
"This is a very small investment that would ensure that our lowest wage workers in the state, who are the most vulnerable during this pandemic, are receiving the most help possible in this unprecedented moment of economic turmoil," wrote the group of 100 lawmakers.
It's not clear how many jobless workers in Massachusetts have been disqualified because of the $100 per week threshold, which was set by the Trump administration. The lawmakers requested that data from the state.
The lawmakers pointed out that several other states, including New Hampshire and Rhode Island, recently adjusted state benefits to allow more workers to qualify for the federal benefits.
"There's still people out there who are really hurting, particularly those on the lower end of the economic scale," said Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, one of those who signed the letter. "To me, the benefits this would provide for those folks far outweighs any costs."
President Donald Trump authorized the extra payments in August by executive order amid a congressional impasse over extending federal pandemic unemployment payments. Trump directed $44 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief funds to extend the unemployment aid.
Congress approved an unemployment benefit of $600 per week at the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak, but those payments were last issued on July 25.
The latest round of federal aid was added to state unemployment benefits beginning two weeks ago, but claimants must be receiving at least $100 a week in state unemployment benefits to qualify for the extra payments.
A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance pointed out that Trump’s order prohibits states from adding more money to state disbursements to allow jobless workers to meet the $100 per week threshold. Even if the order allowed it, changing the state’s minimum unemployment benefits would require legislative approval, the spokesperson said.
Gov. Charlie Baker accepted the extra aid but has criticized the use of FEMA's money to pay for it. He says it diverts money the state and local governments were already counting on to cover pandemic-related costs, such as testing for COVID-19 and personal protective equipment. He's called on Congress to find a permanent solution to extending the unemployment benefits.
The new Lost Wages Assistance program only covered three weeks of extra benefits retroactive to Aug. 1, which most recipients received in a lump sum.
While state’s jobless rate fell to 11.3% last month, from a record 16.2% in July, more than 400,000 jobless workers are still filing for weekly state unemployment benefits, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
