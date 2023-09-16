BOSTON — State lawmakers are considering a proposal aimed at easing a chronic backlog of pediatric patients who are stuck in hospital emergency rooms awaiting beds in mental health facilities.
A proposal, filed by Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, seeks to improve access for children under the care of the state Department of Children and Families who have mental health needs by overhauling the process of placements in congregate care settings.
The bill would also require DCF and the Department of Developmental Services to create a plan to improve access to behavioral health services and evaluate alternative placements for children who require intermediate care, who have complex needs, and who also need school-based services.
The goal is to ease the practice of ER "boarding" by preventing children who need mental health services from being pushed out of congregate care settings. Health care advocates say the impact has been especially hard on children under state care, whose families lack money and resources.
"Many families find themselves in a Catch 22," Amara Anosike, director of behavioral health policy and advocacy at Boston Children’s Hospital, told members of the Legislature's Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday. "They are unable to go home, yet there are no inpatient psych beds available. So they have to wait for days and weeks in inappropriate settings."
Anosike said bureaucracy and administrative barriers have also contributed to the boarding of pediatric patients in emergency rooms.
"While there remains a shortage of acute care beds to meet the needs, there are also countless examples of children boarding for no other reason, other than administrative complexity and a lack of coordination," she told the panel. "The silos that persist among government agencies like DCF and the health system are causing the most vulnerable children in our state to board for longer periods of time."
A recent report by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association found dozens of “state-agency-involved” children are ready to be discharged but are “stuck” in hospitals because they can't access the next level of care.
The backlog means patients who are waiting in emergency rooms for post-acute care placement are not receiving the specialized treatment they need, and patients who require hospital-level care are forced to wait longer in emergency departments until the bed they need is available.
One of the major issues is the lack of staffing in mental health facilities and emergency rooms, which health care experts say is part of a broader hiring crunch affecting most health care sectors.
Delays existed before the pandemic, but they have become worse as hospitals diverted patients to make room for COVID-19 cases. Staff shortages continue to prevent facilities from adding more beds.
Another recent Hospital Association report found that the average length of stay awaiting transfer to a continuing care bed is 197 days — an increase from 161 days in 2021, according to the report’s authors.
Meanwhile, an unprecedented rise in the number of people experiencing mental-health and substance-abuse issues amid the pandemic has added to stress on the system.
Gov. Maura Healey, who took office in January, pledged to provide more funding and resources to expand the number of available beds and provide more incentives to alleviate the workforce shortage.
Despite the efforts, hundreds of patients face long waits to find available beds in psychiatric facilities.
As of last week 477 individuals, including 59 children, were being boarded in 51 hospitals awaiting mental health services, according to a weekly tally by the Hospital Association.
Locally, hospitals in the north of Boston region reported the second-largest number of boarders, with 99 patients waiting to be transferred.
Massachusetts isn’t the only state wrestling with the issue of boarding in hospital rooms by psychiatric and substance abuse patients seeking treatment: It’s a dynamic troubling the whole country.
In New Hampshire, patients and hospitals have sued the state over the practice of boarding in emergency rooms in both state and federal courts. In February, a federal judge ruled the practice to be illegal and ordered the state to work out a solution.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.