BOSTON — Members of the state's congressional delegation plan to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday despite concerns about violence after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left five dead.
Authorities have been warning that extremist groups and supporters of President Donald Trump, emboldened by the rioting, planned armed protests at state Capitols and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to Biden’s inauguration.
The unprecedented threats of violence over the swearing-in of a new president have prompted authorities to deploy more than 20,000 National Guard troops — including about 500 from Massachusetts — to Washington to provide security.
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, a former U.S. Marine Corps captain who did four tours of duty in Iraq, said he plans to attend the inauguration despite the warnings. Moulton said he is "looking forward" to the event but is also concerned about the threats.
"It's a truly frightening situation, not just for lawmakers, but for the entire country," he said. "But I'm going to go because it's the right thing to do for our democracy: to honor the transition of power."
While lawmakers are allowed to bring a guest to the inauguration, Moulton said he decided against it.
"Based on the intelligence briefings I've received, it would be irresponsible for me to bring a guest," he said.
Neither is Rep. Richard Neal, a Springfield Democrat and chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. He will attend the inauguration but won't be bringing a guest, according to his spokesperson.
Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, said she also plans to attend the inauguration and will be bringing her 27-year-old stepson, Thomas, despite the concerns.
Trahan said she believes lawmakers need to "send a message" to extremists that they will not be intimidated.
"One of the reasons we went back into the Capitol last Wednesday night and continued certifying the electoral votes is to send a message to the country that we're not going to be deterred by domestic terrorists," she said. "We have to begin the process of healing the country after years of divisiveness."
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are still expected to take their oaths of office Wednesday at the West Front of the Capitol building during a scaled-down ceremony.
The National Mall, which is traditionally packed with well-wishers during a presidential inauguration, will be closed to the public for security and public health concerns. Prior to the violence at the U.S. Capitol, much of the inaugural schedule had already been scaled back due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said he is unaware of any specific threats in the state but has tightened security around the Statehouse in Boston. He's also activated another 500 National Guard troops to aid state and local law enforcement.
"We will continue to monitor and track the information that's out there, and we will be appropriately prepared for anything that might happen," Baker said last week.
At a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday, officials vowed to deal with any security threats that may arise at the inauguration celebrations.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.