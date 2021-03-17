BOSTON — State lawmakers are poised to approve a COVID-19 recovery bill that would provide more help to workers and employers affected by the pandemic.
A proposal set to be taken up by the state Senate on Thursday would reduce planned increases in unemployment insurance rates, waive state taxes on federal Paycheck Protection Program grants, and establish an emergency paid leave program for workers who need time off to be tested for COVID-19, quarantine or get vaccinated.
A similar bipartisan relief package cleared the state House of Representatives 155-0 last week but must pass the Senate before heading to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk.
Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, said tax relief for workers and small businesses is crucial to helping Main Street survive the economic fallout of the pandemic.
“We’re on the road to recovery in Massachusetts, but we need to do something to help small businesses get back on their feet,” he said. “A lot of these businesses are just coming out of the pandemic, and they simply can’t afford these increases.”
A multibillion-dollar deficit in the state’s unemployment fund is expected to drive up rates paid by employers by an average of 60% beginning next year.
The proposal would reduce scheduled increases in unemployment insurance taxes for the next two years, while authorizing the state to borrow more money from the federal government to keep jobless benefits flowing.
Businesses would be required to pay a new excise tax on employee wages — which according to legislative leaders will average $57 to $66 per year — to help repay interest on the federal loans. The tax would sunset in 2022.
The plan would also allow workers who were unemployed to exempt up to $10,200 in jobless benefits received last year from their state taxes, if their household income is below 200% of the federal poverty level.
Employers who took PPP loans that were forgiven by the federal government would not have to pay state income taxes on the money.
About 80% of PPP loans were not forgiven in tax year 2020. Recipients of loans that were forgiven have another month to request a tax extension as they await word on the proposal, according to the state Department of Revenue.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said time is running out for businesses facing double-digit unemployment tax increases or that owe state taxes on the PPP loans, with tax filing deadlines fast approaching.
“We should have done this long before the deadline,” he said. “There is an urgent need to get this passed.”
Tarr has criticized Senate Democrats for not taking up the relief package sooner. He and other Republicans used a procedural move to block a vote on a climate change bill last week in response to the delay on the tax relief plan.
Lawmakers filed dozens of amendments to the relief bill ahead of the Senate’s debate Thursday. Tarr said he plans to file amendments to increase penalties for criminals who file bogus unemployment claims.
“The criminal organizations who are doing this are taking away money from people who need it and depleting the state’s resources,” he said.
Consideration of the COVID-19 relief package comes as lawmakers are hammering out details of a $46 billion budget that includes additional help for businesses.
Meanwhile, the state stands to receive nearly $8 billion in federal funding for COVID-19 testing and vaccines, schools, businesses, state and local governments under a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package signed by President Joe Biden last week.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
