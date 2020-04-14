BOSTON — A Lawrence clothing manufacturer is shifting its operations to make hospital-grade gowns for health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company, 99 Degrees Custom, normally makes sportswear at its 150-person factory but amid the outbreak has pivoted to making isolation gowns compliant with Food and Drug Administration rules that are desperately needed by medical providers and first responders. The company has pledged to produce at least 1 million gowns.
Gov. Charlie Baker said the gowns will be distributed to hospitals and health care centers where protective gear has been in short supply as the outbreak worsens.
“It’s an incredible gesture of commitment, generosity, community and creativity,” Baker told reporters Monday.
Brenna Schneider, founder and CEO of 99 Degrees Custom, said the company worked with the state’s emergency response team to quickly shift from making apparel to hospital gowns. She said learning to make and distribute FDA-complaint clothing in a matter of weeks was like “drinking water from a firehose.”
“Normally, it takes six to 18 months to develop a new product,” she said.
The state chipped in some grant funding to help the company shift its focus. The order is one of dozens facilitated by a new online portal — www.mass.gov/covid-19-ppe-procurement-and-donation-program — designed to collect supplies.
Massachusetts has faced a shortage of protective equipment such as respirators, ventilators and masks. The Baker administration said it has received only a fraction of its requests for protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile.
Many companies have donated medical supplies and equipment to the state’s hospitals and health care facilities, while others have shifted to producing the gear.
New Balance’s shoe factory in Lawrence, for example, is making protective masks for emergency and health care workers.
“We continue to work with a variety of supply chains but we’ve also looked to our own businesses to help us produce lifesaving gear and supplies,” Baker said. “We are blown away with the resiliency, imagination and creativity of many of our entrepreneurs.”
For 99 Degrees, the switch to protective equipment enabled the company to reopen and bring back workers who were furloughed under Baker’s order closing nonessential businesses. Schneider said the company will expand its capacity to produce gowns for hospitals nationwide.
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said the state has been “chasing personal protective gear” since the beginning of the outbreak weeks ago.
“One of the things we’ve been most in need of is surgical isolation gowns,” she said Monday. “And the fact we can have Massachusetts manufacturers be the providers of these not only increases production but means faster distribution across the commonwealth.”
Massachusetts is bracing for a wave of COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks that could peak by April 20, according to the Baker administration.
As of Monday, there were 26,867 cases in the state and 844 deaths from the virus.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
