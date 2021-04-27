To the editor:
I first met Nancy Batista-Caswell back in 2012, when she moved Ceia into the former Rockfish space and opened Brine across the street.
She was a part of the Newburyport community even before that, with Ceia opening in 2010. In addition to being an astute businessperson, Nancy volunteers her time and resources for numerous local charities, most notably Anna Jaques Hospital.
As a food and restaurant writer, it has been a joy to see the quality and elegance Nancy has brought to the Newburyport dining scene, drawing accolades from Zagat Guides, Boston magazine, The Boston Globe and Northshore, among many others, for her blend of welcoming hospitality and creative cuisine.
She has exquisite taste, and is not plotting to “attack" our downtown by moving Brine into the former Fowle's space, as someone recently stated in an article on April 26.
Her request for windows that open does not stand in contrast to Federal period architecture — all Federal period buildings have windows that open, as far as I can tell.
And adding her blade sign over the door seems like a very reasonable request. Though I love the Fowle's sign as much as anyone, one could argue that a neon sign is not historically appropriate, if we’re talking Federal architecture.
The challenges of the Fowle's space are legion and obvious, given that it has been empty for years — and was a revolving door of restaurants prior to that.
Nancy is trying to tackle those challenges thoughtfully. Given the choice between a degrading empty storefront front and center in our downtown, employing no one, and some compromises to the façade of the building, I think we should all support her proposal.
Jeanne O’Brien Coffey
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.